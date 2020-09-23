Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier talked about her bipartisan record, expanding access to healthcare and her race against Republican candidate Roger Marshall while addressing voters in Douglas County at a campaign stop Tuesday night.
The crowd was among the biggest the campaign had seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bollier said. About 100 people gathered near the gazebo at South Park to hear her speak.
Ryan Reza, a junior at the University of Kansas and president of the Kansas Young Democrats, and Christina Haswood, Democratic candidate for Kansas House District 10, spoke before Bollier to introduce her to the crowd.
With just over 40 days until election day, Bollier focused on drawing a sharp contrast between herself and Marshall, specifically on the issue of healthcare access.
“My opponent has voted multiple times against the Affordable Care Act,” Bollier said. “I have been a leader in the effort to expand Medicaid and increase access across the state.”
Bollier spoke about her history in the Republican party and her decision to leave and become a Democrat in 2018.
“My values were still the same,” Bollier said. “The [Republican] party has changed.”
Before taking a handful of questions from audience members, Bollier said her campaign can win the upcoming election and cited Gov. Laura Kelly’s win in 2018 as proof a Democrat can win in Kansas.
“We are red and blue who need to work together [to win] in November,” Bollier said.
Election Day is Nov. 3, and the deadline to register to vote in Kansas is Oct. 13.