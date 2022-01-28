U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Kansas City, Kan. on Friday to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigieg, along with Rep. Sharice Davids, visited the KU Medical Center to meet with local officials, and attended a press conference in front of the Rock Island Bridge and the Cesar Chavez Bridge.
According to a fact sheet by the Department of Transportation, Kansas will receive $2.8 billion over five years in bridge and road funding. Buttigieg said this funding would help improve infrastructure across the state and provide well-paying union jobs for Kansas and Missouri.
“Transportation has always played a central role in the history of this region,” Buttigieg said. “And now, we are preparing to deploy historic levels of funding to help modernize transportation across the country thanks to this law," Buttigieg said.
"This law is going to do so much in every part of the United States, and certainly here. It’s going to help us build more electric buses, to help kids get to school without being exposed to toxic fumes. It’s going to help us expand public transit to make commutes faster and traffic lighter.”
Buttigieg also touted the administration’s plan to improve road safety, announcing that $1.5 billion in RAISE grant funds would be available starting on Friday nationwide.
“Last year, when we did the RAISE programs, we had $10 worth of applications for every $1 worth of funding,” Buttigieg said. ”But thanks to that infrastructure law, we have an additional $500 million to work with in this year’s rounds.”
In her speech, Rep. Davids said she was happy about the money the bill brought to her district, and highlighted a development plan in the beginning stages to revitalize the Rock Island Bridge.
“There are really two different types of demonstrations of ways to connect. One is a traditional piece of infrastructure. People travel across it everyday to get to their jobs, to see their friends, to move goods, and really enjoy the great regional culture and entertainment that we have here,” Davids said. “We’re moving away from only thinking about cars when we’re thinking about transportation.”
There’s no word on whether Douglas County or Lawrence will apply to use these funds, but according to a map provided by the city, many roads inside city limits are in various states of disrepair. A 2020 report showed 33.5% of city roads were poor or better by the city’s standards.
The city does have an infrastructure plan, but they are also falling behind. The city is just short of their citizen satisfaction goal, and less than 25% of all rides are taken on non-private automobiles.
A city spokesperson did not respond in time for publication.