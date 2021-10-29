The mission of the University Daily Kansan has always been to serve our campus community with trustworthy news and information. The Student Voice Since 1904 is an integral part of our tradition-rich university.

So let’s start by saying this: We’re not going anywhere.

At the same time, we serve our audience best when we recognize changes in their world. And we have all experienced a lot of change in the past year and a half.

When the pandemic forced students to leave campus for remote learning in spring 2020, the Kansan aggressively covered coronavirus news on kansan.com and our social media platforms. Our team worked from locations across the country and around the world to publish online. We stopped publishing print editions because no one was on campus to read them.

Since we resumed in-person classes this fall, we have continued to focus on our online platforms. They deliver news and information around the clock, offer multimedia capabilities and keep readers and viewers informed no matter where they are. A year before COVID-19, KU students told us in a campus-wide survey that they preferred getting Kansan news on our website and social platforms.

In the Kansan’s 117th year, it is abundantly clear that online publishing is the best way to do our job. We will still publish print editions for special occasions. We will do that next week, as we continue the tradition of Kansan posters and confetti celebrations at basketball games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Our publishing decision raises a question about what to do with our blue distribution boxes across campus, as well as smaller newspaper kiosks in campus buildings. Without regular print editions, they no longer serve our campus community. So starting Monday, KU workers will begin removing them.

We came to this decision with a lot of thought and counsel from our colleagues within the school of journalism. While the boxes and kiosks are part of our history, they do not serve any of us any good sitting empty. Empty boxes could even lead those who do not know us well to think we are no longer serving our community. We do not want anyone thinking that.

Our website and social profiles will continue to be the places to get campus news at any time. That is where our audience is. That’s where you can find us delivering on our mission—for another century or more.