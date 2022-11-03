The Douglas County Commission consists of three members. This voting cycle, the 1st district seat is up for election, currently held by Democrat Patrick Kelly. He is running for re-election against Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Scott Jacob.
The Douglas County Commission legislates county policy mainly concerning taxes, budget and local development. Members are elected for four-year terms.
Kelly has lived in Lawrence since 1989, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in educational leadership at the University of Kansas. He went on to become a teacher and administrator for the Lawrence Public School District. Previously, he has served as a member of the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission.
Kelly has been a County Commissioner since 2018 for Douglas County’s 1st district. He’s been involved more recently with the opening of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County, a project which has caught flack for bringing in a for-profit company to manage the center after the Douglas County Commission claimed that Bert Nash and LMH Health, the two non-profit organizations originally contracted to run the center, had missed several filing deadlines.
Spiehs is a U.S. Navy veteran who moved to Lawrence in 2009 from Grand Island, NE, after being honorably discharged. After earning a doctorate in human development at Kansas State University, he taught in the Family and Human Services Department at Washburn University. He has been active in Lawrence as an anti-mask and anti-vaccine advocate.
Spiehs has been cited numerous times for his right-wing activism. He first came to prominence protesting outside the USD 497 school district administrative headquarters. After yelling at a Kansas Reflector editor in the Kansas Capitol building during a state legislature committee meeting, he was arrested in a separate incident involving a vaccine clinic. According to the Lawrence Times, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and endangerment.
Jacob has been primarily based in Lawrence since 1983. He has worked as a maintenance worker for the city for over 30 years and as an Uber driver for three years. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1989.
Jacob does not have much history in Douglas County politics, with no previous history of running for office or holding public office.
Q: For someone who has never heard of you before: Introduce yourself!
Patrick Kelly: I have lived in Kansas since I came to University of Kansas a little over 30 years ago. After graduating, I taught music in Topeka and was excited to later come back to Lawrence to work at West Middle School, Free State High School, and Hillcrest Elementary School. I have been an educator in Lawrence for over 20 years, and prior to my current position I worked with a number of community members and educators to design, open, and lead the Lawrence College & Career Center. Community service has been a big part of my life. For six years I served on the Lawrence Douglas County Planning Commission and before that I was on the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission. I am very active in building leadership capacity across our community through Leadership Lawrence and Leadership Douglas County, and I am also part of the teaching staff at the Kansas Leadership Center. When I do have spare time, I enjoy performing in local community theatre productions, playing basketball with friends, and dominating my fantasy football league.
Steve Jacob: Steve Jacob, Libertarian for County Commission. Lived in Lawrence since 1983 (except one year in Perry Kansas) raised two great kids here. I love seeing the new found freedoms of students, I have drove many of you to and from, let's go with the library, via Uber. I just love your spirit, joy, and hope I see from the younger generation.
Justin Spiehs: I’m a U.S. Submarine Service Veteran. I have a PhD in Human Development from KSTATE, a Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from KSTATE, a Bachelors degree in Human Services with dual emphasis in Addiction Counseling and Mental Health from Washburn University and an Associates degree in Alcohol and Other Drug Studies from San Diego City College. I taught in the Family and Human Services Department at Washburn as a tenure-track Assistant Professor. I was licensed in Kansas as a Marriage and Family Therapist and a Master Addiction Counselor. I worked locally as a therapist for adults and children who had been sexually abused and as an addictions counselor at a residential treatment center in Topeka. I served on the Board of Directors at The STA CARE Center in Lawrence and I was a board member on the BSRB Addiction Counseling Advisory Committee.
I’m running against current Democrat Commissioner Patrick Kelly who is USD497 school district’s Chief Academic Officer. In this position, he developed and implemented the inappropriate Gender Identity and Human Sexuality curriculum for all K-12 students in the district, meaning adults talk with kids about sexual topics beginning at age 5. This is grooming and we all should be asking him why he feels it necessary to discuss sexual issues with children and why that thought would ever even cross his mind.
Q: Housing costs have risen over the last two years due to inflation. In fact, in Lawrence, the average rent has risen 250 dollars per month year-over-year. For many students, that may be unreachable. Do you have a plan to help reduce housing costs, and what is it, if so?
Kelly: Affordable housing is a complex problem and will require partnership between land owners, private developers, and government. Douglas County wants to avoid suburban sprawl and protect valuable undeveloped land. At the same time, the a limited amount of housing stock in Lawrence is causing property values, and therefore rent, to increase rapidly. These two competing values -- limiting growth to preserves natural resources and the need for affordable housing -- create tension within our community. I support the revision of the land development code that should lower housing costs and create additional opportunities for infill development. The Douglas County Commission also prioritized supportive housing in allocating our American Rescue Plan funds. This additional housing should increase housing stock, while providing much needed services and lead to a more balanced housing market.
Jacob: We need more housing in general. More competition means more competitive prices. I will do everything I can, including changing zoning, to accomplish that.
Spiehs: The reason your rent has gone up so much is because Democrat politicians across Lawrence have increased property taxes again this year. Some of you reading this may be thinking that increased property taxes do not impact you because you rent the place you live at but you’d be wrong because your landlord now has to raise your rent in order for him or her to afford to pay for the increased property taxes your place is built on. It’s not the evil greedy Capitalist landlords that are to blame for your rent going up. Your rent is going up because incompetent local Democrat politicians like Patrick Kelly keep unnecessarily raising property taxes.
My plan to reduce housing costs is simple: I’m not going to raise property taxes while I’m county commissioner and therefore housing will become more affordable. Along with not raising property taxes I’m also offering assistance to put money in your pocket by way of tax relief. My tax plan consists of the following:
- I will reduce property taxes by using money the county already has in its $42 million savings fund and $12.6 million that has accumulated over the years from the county’s one-cent sales tax revenue. That’s $55 million Democrat commissioner Patrick Kelly could have used to reduce county property taxes but didn’t. He has contributed to the 70% increase in Douglas County’s property taxes over the past 20 years while the Kansas average is 8%. Meaning you’re paying more in monthly rent because of Patrick Kelly.
- I will propose immediately refunding taxpayers using money from the $55 million I mentioned above.
- I will propose a hybrid-TABOR (Taxpayers Bill of Rights) policy that 1. Caps how much money the county can collect in property taxes, 2. Refunds tax payers with any surplus tax revenue, 3. Caps how much the county can spend, and 4. Puts any tax increase requests on the ballot for the community to vote on.
- I will propose putting both the one-cent jail expansion sales tax and the quarter-cent mental health sales tax back on the ballot so that the community can vote and decide if they would like to do the following with one or both of these taxes:
- Eliminate them,
- Suspend them for a period of time,
- Reduce them by a certain percentage, or
- Cap how much money can be collected with any surplus money refunded back to the taxpayer.
With my tax plan you won’t need to rely on the local government to reduce housing costs because you’ll just have more money to live on. It’s not rocket science. The fact that Democrat Patrick Kelly does not understand this and once again raised property taxes should be reason enough for the community to vote him out on November 8th. If you don’t vote him out then all I can say is enjoy your rent increases the next four years because that’s exactly what’s going to happen with Patrick Kelly in office.
Q: Student Written Question: Will you use your office to help expand public transit and fight the housing crisis, as these two are intertwined issues? If so, how?
Kelly: I'm excited that the City of Lawrence will be moving to a free fare structure for Lawrence Transit beginning in 2023. When I first took office in 2018, our Human Services Coalition made it clear that transportation was a key issue in addressing the needs of our community. I'm pleased that that group, which is lead by Douglas County, was able to make progress on transit issues. Because Douglas County's municipalities (Lawrence, Eudora, Baldwin and Lecompton) are so far apart, a regional transportation system, like the one in Johnson County, isn't currently viable. However, we work closely with our Human Service partners to make sure those who need transportation can get access.
Jacob: Public transit in Lawrence is very inefficient, but that is more of a city issue. (I think KU does a better job). As mentioned above, I will fight for more housing, and lower spending for the county so your landlords will pay less taxes, because when taxes go up, they will pass that cost on to the consumer every time.
Spiehs: I have been standing on the corner of 6th and Kasold in Lawrence with my campaign signs practically everyday since April. During that time I have watched countless city busses drive by during all hours of the day. These full-sized, gigantic busses are usually entirely empty. Because these empty busses are not doing what they were intended to do they end up costing the taxpayers a lot of money and wasting a lot of fuel. I’m certainly not against public transit but I am against the taxpayers funding empty busses driving around town all day for no reason. We can expand public transit if it’s needed as Lawrence continues to grow outward but to do so I’ll propose removing the giant, empty busses (“ghost busses” as I call them) from our roads and replace them with smaller, more fuel efficient and thus less expensive vans.
Q: Healthcare costs are on the rise in Kansas, with healthcare costs about $1000 higher than the national average in Kansas. Given the commission's unique ability to help with healthcare though its health department, what healthcare policies will you support if elected?
Kelly: The best way to address healthcare cost in Kansas is to expand Medicaid. Every state that borders Kansas has taken advantage of these federal dollars; it's time for the Kansas legislature to do the same. If we don't, we can expect not only higher medical bills for Kansans, but also the loss of medical professionals to surrounding states.
The Douglas County Commission, in partnership with the City of Lawrence, provides support to Lawrence Douglas County Public Health. I support the initiatives in our public health plan, but healthcare policies are primarily a function of state and federal governments. Douglas County does allocate funding to Heartland Community Health which provides healthcare for the uninsured.
Jacob: I am in support of more funding for homeless services, we are only as strong as out weakest citizens.
Spiehs: We need to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to reducing healthcare costs. I believe the biggest health issue our county will face in both the short- and long terms will be if the Douglas county school district’s require all students to get the Covid vaccine as the CDC recently suggested schools across the country do. I will do everything in my power as county commissioner to prevent the county’s school districts from enforcing this vaccine requirement because as we’re seeing the vaccine causes a lot of health complications. If we don’t proactively protect our children from this vaccine we will continue to see more health complications in the future and we will all pay for it dearly both mentally and financially. Therefore, as county commissioner I will continue to openly oppose the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department’s Covid vaccination program as I have done this past year while protesting at LDCPH’s Covid vaccination sites throughout Douglas county.
Another way to cut costs is to put an end to the Democrat county commissioner’s wasteful spending. For example, the county commission gives millions of taxpayer dollars to Bert Nash without conducting any cost-benefit analyses. Meanwhile, Bert Nash continues to provide dangerously ineffective healthcare services to our community. Patrick Kelly and the other Democrat commissioners never ask simple questions like “is this program cost-effective?”. Instead, the Democrat commissioners continue to throw more of our tax money at problems simply hoping they will magically disappear. With my proposed hybrid-TABOR tax policy, tax revenue will be capped which by default will cap how much the county can spend. This holds the county commission accountable to exercise sound judgment on spending by forcing it to spend money only on effective programs. Wise spending will result in better programs and services for our community, less money spent on healthcare, and ultimately more money in your pockets.
Additionally, I believe we can be proactive in promoting better health and treatments through legalizing medical marijuana. Marijuana is infinitely safer than the majority of the legal drugs and pills that are prescribed to voiceless patients in the healthcare system. These toxic treatments contribute to ill-outcomes that increase healthcare costs for all. As county commissioner I will not have control over marijuana legalization at the state level, however I will use my platform and my position as commissioner to relentlessly advocate for marijuana legalization (both medical and recreational) because it’s the safe and effective thing to do. Because it’s safer and more effective it will help lower your healthcare costs.
Q: Do you believe in a right to abortion? Why or why not? Do you support a nationwide ban of abortion?
Kelly: Yes, I believe in the right to abortion. We should elect state legislators and retain state judges who will preserve that right in Kansas. I believe that it is a personal healthcare issue, and the decision should be between women and their doctors. I do not support a nationwide ban of abortion.
Jacob: I cannot think of anything more cruel then forcing a mother to carry a child full term against their will. Not only is choice a health care issue, but it's also a mental health issue.
Spiehs: Democrats claim to be the party of science while they simultaneously try to claim that an embryo and a fetus are not human life. That’s not science. My PhD is in Lifespan Human Development and I can assure you without a doubt that the science is clear on this issue: a human life is created at the moment of fertilization. If you were to have taken one of my Introduction to Human Development classes I taught as a professor we would have covered this in-depth using nothing but developmental research (science) to understand that human life begins the moment a sperm fertilizes an egg.
But it doesn’t take a PhD in Lifespan Human Development to know and understand this. It’s intuitive. It’s common sense. What else other than a human being is developing inside the mother’s womb? It’s a baby no matter how you look at it.
I’m a Christian today but even years ago as an atheist I could clearly understand that abortion is baby murder. What else would it be? You don’t need to hold a doctorate or be a Christian to know that a human life in the womb is a baby and if you forcibly remove a baby from the womb then that is baby murder and it is wrong. There is no right granted to anyone to be able to murder anyone, including babies (I can’t believe that even has to be said). Baby murder should be illegal because, well, it’s killing a baby. No amount of mental gymnastics from the “party of science” can be used to justify murdering a baby.
Q: Nationally, LGBT rights, including transgender athletes, have been a hot topic. Where do you stand on LGBT rights?
Kelly: I am proud to live in a community that celebrates our LGBT community. Our schools have been recognized for their support of LGBT rights, and I'm grateful of the work we have done. I have been fortunate to participate in Transformations and am pleased that our Douglas County Commission annually provides a proclamation to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Everyone in Douglas County should feel proud to celebrate who they are, and they should be proud of whom they love. Each of us should stand against the absurdity of hate and intolerance.
Jacob: The Libertarian Party has been for LGBT rights since its founding in 1971. It's wonderful seeing in my lifetime everyone publicly living their best lives. Equality and inclusion are wonderful. As far as people offended by transgender athletes, drag queens in libraries, and worried about bathrooms, worrying (and campaigning) about those things smacks of white privilege.
Spiehs: I’m against the government violating any American citizen’s rights. During Covid we saw way too many of our rights being ignored and violated through massive government overreach into our lives both federally and locally here in Douglas County from the Democrat commissioner’s. This overreach made everything worse in society. Democrat politician’s determined if we were essential workers, they told us if our businesses were essential or not, they told us to stay home, they told us to wear masks or else we couldn’t participate in society, they told us to get vaccinated or lose our jobs, they told us not to gather in groups, they told us not to see our families, they told us the only way we could worship God was through online church, they told us to put masks on our children as young as 2 years old, they told us to close down schools, they told us we could only do online learning. They controlled our lives and I personally hated every second of it. I don’t want the government in my life so as county commissioner I won’t be in your life telling you how to live. You’re an adult and you’re an American so you’re free to live your life without worrying about government overreach from me as county commissioner.
Q: Student Written Question: What specific policy do you support that would mitigate the effects of climate change, and what will you do to ensure this policy is enacted?
Kelly: Douglas County has been a leader in addressing climate change. I know your question asked for one specific policy, but I really hope your readers will check out Douglas County's Climate Action Plan (Google it!) If I had to pick one specific policy, I would point to our new industrial solar regulations. They have already been recognized as a model for other communities. In order to address climate change we must look to renewable sources of power. Industrial solar has great potential, but it also can impact our land resources. Our new regulations seek to provide a needed balance while also encouraging other sustainable practices such as agrivoltaics (animals grazing under solar panels).
Jacob: Small things like ending automatic sprinklers on county property, or accountability on how much plastic is really being recycled in the bins. Sorting is an expensive undertaking and who knows if it's getting done.
Spiehs: The Democrat’s push for green energy is just another way for Democrat politician’s to virtue signal while also stoking fear in the community in order to take more tax money. For example, at the September 20th Lawrence city commission meeting, Democrat Mayor Courtney Shipley approved a proclamation calling for October 2nd to be “Lawrence Drive Electric Day”. The proclamation reads “Petroleum-fueled vehicles are responsible for over 50% of our local greenhouse gas emissions and are a contributing factor to air pollution and climate disruption, threatening the health of our citizens and the sustainability of our planet”. That evening, Mayor Shipley drove off in her humongous, gas-guzzling (16mpg), four-door GMC Yukon SUV. The thing is the size of a Suburban. She drove it alone, of course. Clearly she doesn’t believe any of this green energy stuff herself but we’re all expected to pay more in taxes to support something Democrat’s don’t even take seriously themselves? No way. I mention this example because all of the local politicians on our city and county commissions and the USD497 school board are Democrats (with one RINO) and are all exactly the same as Mayor Shipley. As a community, I say let’s spend our time focusing on more important things that actually impact our lives and that we all recognize are serious issues such as ending the homeless crisis in Lawrence, bringing jobs back to Lawrence, reducing property taxes in Douglas County, and lowering rent in Lawrence.
Q: Student Written Question: With so much misrepresentation in state and national levels of government, why should we trust you to represent and vote for us?
Kelly: Local government has mostly avoided the partisan division and financial coercion that plagues national and state politics. I appreciate hearing from those who live in our community and understanding what they value. While we all want quick and easy solutions to the challenges we face, I take comfort that given time, we can work together to first understand and then make choices that will help strengthen Douglas County. I am committed to providing honest, principled and inclusive leadership. I have served the past four years with tremendous gratitude for the trust this community has put it me and ask you to vote for Patrick Kelly for Douglas County Commission.
Jacob: The best way is honesty, that's the Libertarian way. It took a local reporter using the open records act to find out the County Commission was going to an outside for-profit organization over local non-profit Bert Nash, which we all assumed would run it, to run a Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center. Once it was reported, the elected officials defended the secrecy. So don't take a politician's word they are trustworthy, let them show you. And let the press keep them in check.
Spiehs: Because I’m not a politician. I’m just a dad and an American who got tired of the way the county was being mismanaged by the Democrat’s radical ideologies and policies. The local Democrat politicians all vote unanimously. None of them offer any differing viewpoints or solutions. They are all lockstep. Might as well be one single Democrat dictator up there making decisions for all of us because that’s what it is, a hive mind. There is no opposition. There is no resistance to their stupidity. They don’t inspire people, they don’t make people feel hopeful for the future. Instead with nothing but Democrats in charge it's just going to be more taxes, more government overreach, move division in the community, more mismanagement, more incompetence, more radical and out-of-touch policies, more censorship, more control over your life. I’m offering something different as a Republican: opposition and a different voice.
I’m intentionally something different. I’m thinking about and coming up with solutions to the county’s problems that will benefit everyone when it comes to reducing taxes, stopping out of control government spending, reducing rent, ending the homeless crisis, growing our community, and opposing local Democrat government overreach into our lives. This is more than you can say about Democrat Commissioner Patrick Kelly who not only does not offer solutions, but he created the problems we’re facing right now. Together we can turn things around and make Douglas County a place we are all happier with.