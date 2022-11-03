This article can be found in the University Daily Kansan's 2022 voter guide.
Although there are no competitive races among Lawrence’s local senators and representatives this year, the Kansan still wants to educate readers as to who the elected officials are and what they stand for.
State House of Representatives
The representatives for the Kansas House, Christina Haswood (D), Barbara Ballard (D), Mike Amyx (D) and Dennis “Boog” Highberger (D) are all up for reelection this year but are each running unopposed.
Christina Haswood (D) is the District 10 Representative and was first elected in 2020.
Haswood has sponsored 24 bills and resolutions during the 2021-22 legislative session, including the abolishment of the death penalty and the creation of the crime of aggravated murder (HB 2300), and allowing an individual to have a gender designation of "X" on driver's licenses (HB 2666). Haswood supports the expansion of medicaid access, fighting for reproductive rights and the legalization of marijuana, according to her website.
Barbara Ballard (D) is the District 44 Representative and was first elected in 1993. She is the longest-serving member of the Kansas House.
Throughout the 2021-22 legislative session, Ballard has sponsored 17 bills and resolutions including the recognition of anti-semitism in the United States (HCR 5030) and the creation of the Gun Violence Restraining Order Act (HB 2614). Ballard also works as the Associate Director at the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.
Mike Amyx (D) is the District 45 Representative and was first elected in 2019.
Throughout the 2021-22 legislative session, Amyx has sponsored 22 bills and resolutions including the authorization of medicinal marijuana (HCR 5026) and the requirement that purchases of property are subject to petition (HB 2034). Amyx prioritizes infrastructure, education and high speed internet for all, according to his website.
Dennis “Boog” Highberger (D) is the District 46 Representative and was first elected in 2014.
Highberger sponsored 26 bills and resolutions throughout the 2021-22 legislative session, including the constitutional amendment legalizing the recreational use of marijuana (HCR 5025) and the proposition to allow Kansans to vote to add Medicaid expansion to the Kansas Constitution (HCR 5024).
State Senate
The Kansas State Senators for Lawrence, Marci Francisco (D) and Tom Holland (D) are each up for reelection in 2024.
Marci Francisco (D) is the District 2 Kansas State Senator and was first elected in 2004.
Throughout the 2021-22 legislative session, Francisco sponsored 12 senate bills, including the enactment of the COVID-19 taxpayer and small business relief act (SB 202) and the requirement of relinquishment of firearms pursuant to certain court orders related to domestic violence (SB 192).
Tom Holland (D) is the District 3 Kansas State Senator and was first elected in 2008.
According to Holland’s website, he values a strong public education system, sensible tax policy, job creation, wage protection, reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. Holland has sponsored 22 senate bills and resolutions throughout the 2021-22 legislative session, including the amendment of the Kansas State Constitution to require that certain individuals be mandated reporters of child abuse (SCR 1624).