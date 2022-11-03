Not every candidate returned a response in time for publication, so some responses will be omitted.
Treasurer
Q: For someone who has never heard of you before: Introduce yourself!
Lynn Rogers:I'm Lynn Rogers, and I moved to Wichita over 30 years ago with my wife, Kris, after graduating from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. I served a long career in Ag Banking working to finance farms and other Ag projects across the state of Kansas. I served on the Wichita School Board for 17 years, as a State Senator for 2 years, Lt. Gov. for 2 years, and State Treasurer for the last 2 years. Kris and I have raised 3 children and have 3 grandchildren.
Q: Part of the job of Treasurer is helping with financial education, especially with those who may be on their own financially for the first time. What would you do if elected to help educate the masses about financial literacy?
Rogers: I have tasked my team with the creation of a section of our website that discusses personal financial literacy, as well as starting work on a blog where we plan to focus on the topic of personal finance. We would continue to amplify our social media platforms to share content on financial literacy and hold workshops on financial literacy as we currently do. I intend to make the Treasurer’s office a better resource for young Kansans to learn about financial literacy in an accessible way. I also carry around books on financial literacy called the “Money Bunny” series to schools where I read to children about financial literacy. For older kids, I attend events and programs about financial literacy for teenagers and college students where I advocate for financial literacy and share strategies for personal finances.
Q: The Kansas Treasurer's office helps families save for college through several programs, although many still don't make enough to save through these programs. How would you, if elected, help families save for college?
Rogers: One of the policies I am advancing right now with the Kansas House Democrats is a Post-Secondary Education Tax Package that would provide Kansas business with the ability to offer tuition reimbursement benefits. Additionally, I have been advocating for policies such as expansions to our educational savings plans. I’ve always been promoting the use of 529 educational savings plans by businesses on behalf of students in order to help fill the gap between students' wages and being able to save. Further, the Treasurer’s office offers a scholarship search engine called ScholarShop, because let’s face it, you can’t save $50,000 or more working a high school job. We also offer a program for matching grants called KIDS that helps families save for college.
Q: Many people may not understand the function of the Treasurer's office - to some, this may be attempting to hide an office which has statewide implications. How would you, if elected, help to spread the word about what the Treasurer does and what the office can do for the state?
Rogers: I have worked hard the last two years to raise the visibility of this office. Part of the problem for the Treasurer’s office has come from the previous officeholders using the office to elevate themselves instead of the work the office does. We have a communications team that has been hard at work to spread awareness of our Learning Quest 529 Educational Savings Plans, Drought Emergency Assistance, Unclaimed Property, and Military Medals and Insignias program, amongst others.
Q: Student Written Question: With so much misrepresentation in state and national levels of government, why should we trust you to represent and vote for us?
Rogers: I am a true believer in representation and relationship building and that doesn’t happen if a candidate only tries to campaign via social media or emails. I made it a mission the last two years to get out of Topeka and toured the state of Kansas, traveling over 65,000 miles to talk with people about the issues that matter most to them. On top of this, I make sure to surround myself with staff that have diverse experiences and listen to the feedback they provide from their communities. My youngest staff member is 21, and we value the feedback received from our younger members.
Secretary of State
Q: For someone who has never heard of you before: Introduce yourself!
Jeanna Pass: I come from a long line of activists and community leaders, including my mother, who was a civil-rights activist and pastor in Nebraska; my father is a Vietnam veteran turned police officer. Both of my parents instilled in me a dedication to service and country. I graduated from Midland University with degrees in biology and pre-med, and went on to be a radio broadcast manager in my professional life. As part of my community service, I worked in outreach and missions in both the Omaha and Kansas City areas, including as the Director of Urban Outreach at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. I created and led programs such as a USDA-funded food program that fed schoolchildren during the summer, a pregnancy-prevention program for teen mothers, and a violence-prevention program for Kansas City youth. I am married to my husband, Kyle, and a proud parent. I am now running for Secretary of State to apply my personal and professional experience to leading Kansas into the 21st Century with a culture based on integrity, accountability, and love for one’s neighbor.
Scott Schwab: I grew up in Great Bend and graduated from Fort Hays State University. In 2002, I was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives where I eventually became Chairman of the House Elections Committee, Vice Chairman of the House Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee, and as Speaker Pro Tem.
In November 2018, I was elected as Kansas Secretary of State. During my first term, I have placed a priority on providing support and guidance to county election officials; improving the office business filing system; implementing cutting-edge IT security; and ensuring Kansas remains and leading state in the nation for election integrity. In 2022, I was selected to serve as President-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State.
My wife, Michele (a graduate of KU Pharmacy School), and I reside in Overland Park with our children.
Q: The Kansas Secretary of State is the main election officer for the state. What will you do to maintain trust in the election and voter process in Kansas?
Pass: Whether dealing with business records, campaign finance, or election security, the need I see for transparency in the office of Secretary of State is central to why I am running. Election transparency and security are top priorities; and at the same time, these need not be clouded with partisan fear mongering or self-serving disinformation. I am committed to supporting county election offices with 21st Century approaches to secure and transparent elections. We will spend money on personnel, a more up to date website and social media presence as part of the office’s commitment to public-facing communication, on recruiting and training both staff and elections observers. Unlike my opponent, I will not waste taxpayer money on frivolous lawsuits that throw illegitimacy on the election when the officeholder personally dislikes the outcome. Ultimately, after so much mistrust and vitriol in politics, my goal is to create a culture starting at the executive offices where we can love our neighbor again.
Schwab: In the legislature, I pursued policies that increased voter confidence without making it more challenging to cast your ballot. Measures like voter ID and post-election audits ensure we provide Kansas voters with trusted results without sacrificing voter engagement.
As your Secretary of State, I have spent my first term in office increasing training and resources for election officials, enhancing security for election equipment, protecting your right to a secret ballot, and fighting to ensure you can cast your ballot in person, before Election Day, or by mail.
Q: The Kansas Secretary of State is also responsible for maintaining campaign finance reports and lobbyists in Kansas. How will you maintain transparency in government in these areas?
Pass: One major component to transparency and empowering Kansans with better knowledge of voting procedures and regulations is a website overhaul of the Secretary of State’s office, as it will be an essential tool to help Kansans keep their voting information up to date, and help answer questions that Kansas may have about the voting process, deadlines for registration and voting, accessing information about lobbying and campaign contributions and expenditures, and more. We need to bulk up our reporting system about lobbyists and campaign donations, and we needed to have done this years ago. The fact that the incumbent has dragged his heels on it until this election speaks to a reluctance to true accountability and transparency in election finance and lobbying.
Schwab: During the 2022 legislative session, our office worked with the legislature to improve the online portal for campaign finance reports and lobbyist registration. We started a working group with lobbyists, members of the legislature, and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities to make the system more transparent and efficient. I look forward to working with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission to promote transparency in government.
Q: Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen? Why or why not?
Pass: The 2020 election was not stolen - it is not a matter of belief, but a verified fact that has been scrutinized and audited thoroughly.
That being said: Kansas has the infrastructure to ensure a fair and safe voting system, but there is certainly room for improvement; good should not be the enemy of great, and Kansas needs to return to a functional democracy. I want to ensure that any Kansan can vote anywhere in their county, and to provide the resources for the legislation that paved the way for this. I am also a proponent of Kansans having more access to safe, secure mail-in ballots, as well as to having election day as a state (and hopefully one day, national) holiday. We need more training for elections staff and volunteer elections observers to ensure better accountability and monitoring for ballots and the technology used to count ballots.
Another way we need to ensure fair and safe voting is to restore the trust that was shattered by the incumbent when he scandalously chose to bury 45,000 provisional ballots since the 2020 election, and with mounting legal challenges, he is still refusing to comply with investigations surrounding this mishandling, along with giving justification for his partisan ballot chase when he personally did not like the results of last year’s abortion referendum.
Schwab: Through measures like post-election audits, voter ID, and secure election equipment practices, Kansas has repeatedly proven that our elections are secure and that there is no systemic election fraud in our state. We have a safe election process, and voters should be confident that their vote was counted.
Q: Student Written Question: With so much misrepresentation in state and national levels of government, why should we trust you to represent and vote for us?
Pass: As my mother would always say to me and my siblings growing up, “If not now, then when? And if not you, then who?” Kansas, just like this country, is at a crossroads about how we protect and promote our cherished right to vote. After all, our vote is our voice, and I want as many Kansans as possible to participate in making their voices be heard. My experience in building radio stations from the ground up, and shepherding community organizations through restructuring, has given me the tools we need to deliver on this issue.
As a woman who grew up in the Midwest, a leader in community service, and as a business manager, I know what it means to lead a team and to identify where our systems can work more efficiently for the greater good. I have a plan to redesign and upgrade our website to allow businesses to file smoothly and efficiently, and to give Kansans access to the information they require. I also have extensive experience in building relationships based on honesty and authenticity that is needed now more than ever in civil offices throughout Kansas, as we work to restore trust in our democracy.
Once elected, I will be the first Black and Latina woman elected to statewide office in Kansas. I care about how we uplift every person in Kansas from every walk of life. We all deserve the opportunity to become opportunities without clunky government infrastructure, and our votes deserve to be counted. We deserve to restore trust in our democracy and faith in each other.
Also - I have loved each time I have been on the KU campus! I have thoroughly enjoyed the warm welcome I have received each time, and I love connecting with students each time. I hope we can continue to build these bridges once I am in office!
Schwab: Kansas is nationally recognized for our free, fair, and safe elections and is an example of how to increase security to protect your vote without limiting ballot access or voter turnout. Kansas has several options for voters to cast their ballot: by advance mail ballot, advance in person, or on Election Day.
Q: For someone who has never heard of you before: Introduce yourself!
Chris Mann: I’m Chris Mann. I’m running for Kansas Attorney General to serve our state, reduce violent crime, and protect our families. I started my career as a police officer. I remember when I was young, watching my dad leave for work as a police officer, knowing that he was going out to help the folks in our community. I knew that’s what I wanted to do. Unfortunately, one night, I was hit by a drunk driver during a routine traffic stop. As a result I was forced to leave my career in uniform. But my desire to serve the public remained strong. So I went back to law school and I became a prosecutor. I handled everything from traffic tickets to murders. I recall very distinctly sitting with a family whose loved one was killed by a drunk driver. I remember talking with them, feeling the devastation that they felt losing their loved one. I knew that more needed to be done. I also joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving and I worked on legislation in Kansas and nationally to improve our laws and keep our streets safe. I continued to follow my faith by providing representation to people who couldn’t afford a lawyer. Last year, as crime rates continued to climb, I knew it was time for a law enforcement officer to lead the attorney general’s office. So I decided to run and serve the state in a new way. Most Kansans believe the attorney general’s office should not be a political office. It’s about fighting crime and keeping our communities safe. I have done that for my entire career - and I commit to you - the people of Kansas - that I will always focus on public safety, defending our rights, and making our state a great place to live.
Q: Where do you stand on abortion? If a national ban on abortion is enacted, would you use your office to sue to overturn the law?
Mann: I support women and believe they should have the freedom to make their own decision about pregnancy and abortion. But more importantly, on August 2nd, Kansas voters spoke very clearly to protect these constitutional rights. Kansans want the right to make their own private medical decisions, and they do not want politicians in Topeka or D.C. telling them what to do with their bodies. They’re also not interested in changing the constitution. As Attorney General, it is my job to protect the constitution.
Q: Nationally, LGBT rights, including transgender athletes, have been under attack. Where do you stand on LGBT rights? Do you believe that transgender athletes should compete with their gender of choice?
Mann: I believe sports authorities and schools should make these decisions. I also believe the rhetoric around these issues has become increasingly divisive and political, and we’ve forgotten the real people affected by this issue. We should work to protect all kids from rhetoric that may cause mental health struggles or even suicide.
Attorney General
Q: Past Kansas Attorney Generals have often used the office to sue the federal government. Do you plan on using your office to do so if elected, and in what cases?
Mann: I would only sue the federal government if I determined it was beneficial to Kansans and as a last resort. An example of this, our agriculture communities in Kansas are worried about Waters of the United States affecting their ability to put food on the table. I think we should first work to negotiate with the federal government on this issue, and if it cannot be resolved through negotiations, I would then move to sue.
Q: Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen? Why or why not?
Mann: Absolutely not. Our country and specifically Kansas have some of the most secure elections in the world. No evidence of widespread voter fraud exists. If it did, I would prosecute it.
Q: Student Written Question: With so much misrepresentation in state and national levels of government, why should we trust you to represent and vote for us?
Mann: I’m a product of Kansas public schools, including KU. I’ve lived in this community my entire life. I’ve seen politicians in Topeka and D.C. make decisions for us, instead of with us, and I want to change that. I’m committed to listening to all of my constituents to provide them with the services they need from the Attorney General’s office.
I have stood firm in protecting voter options and reducing voter confusion, and I am committed to continuing these priorities in a second term.