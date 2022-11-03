This article can be found in the University Daily Kansan's 2022 voter guide.
Kansas will vote on four candidates to be U.S. House representatives for Kansas’ first and third third districts: Tracey Mann (R), Jimmy Beard (D), Sharice Davids (D) and Amanda Adkins (R).
In Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, Rep. Tracey Mann is running to stand for Kansas conservative values and advocating for local farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers.
Mann, along with many Republican legislators, voted against the state-certified election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania following the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Opposing Mann, Jimmy Beard is fighting to strengthen public education, reform the criminal justice system, legalize marijuana, make healthcare affordable and accessible, reform taxes, and support equality for all.
Rep. Sharice Davids from Kansas’ Third District is fighting for the issues of accessible education, growing a clean-energy economy, lowering costs and improving the quality of healthcare, highlighting the business community, making the government work for Kansans, economic development for infrastructure, and supporting veterans.
Serving since January 2019, Davids has worked to lower the cost of living, bring jobs to the community and ensure that the government is working for the Kansas people.
Opposing Davids, Amanda Adkins is running to put an end to the overspending of the government's budget, “defending against the threat from China,” making healthcare affordable, border security, bringing more support to both active soldiers and veterans, maintaining the infrastructure system, reinforcing pre-existing gun laws and not adding them, and “recognizing the value of life.”
Davids was the only candidate to respond to the questionnaire.
Question: For someone who has never heard of you before: Introduce yourself!
Sharice Davids: I’m Sharice Davids, I have the honor of representing the Third District of Kansas in Congress and I am running for my third term. I have what some people call a “nontraditional” path to Congress. I was raised by a single mom who served in the Army for 20 years. I was the first person in my family to go to college and I worked my way from community college to Cornell Law School. After working in economic development on a Tribal reservation in South Dakota, and then as a White House fellow in the U.S. Department of Transportation, I decided to run for office—and became one of the first two Native American women in Congress. I wanted everyone to have the opportunities I got, and to bring a voice to the table for those who didn’t have one. In Congress, I’ve sought to get things done for the people of Kansas. I put the people first—not party leaders and not big donors.
Question: Housing costs have risen over the last two years due to inflation. In fact, in Lawrence, the average rent has risen 250 dollars per month year-over-year. For many students, that may be unreachable. Do you have a plan to help reduce housing costs, and what is it, if so?
Davids: I worked my way through college, from JCCC to Cornell Law, juggling multiple jobs to get through school. I understand the anxiety of not being able to pay your rent or utilities on time. Supply chain issues coming out of the pandemic have been one major reason for the recent spike in housing costs. I've worked with Republicans and Democrats to unstick our supply chain and prioritize manufacturers here at home, so we aren’t reliant on goods from other countries. Additionally, we need policies that encourage building all kinds of housing based on our communities’ needs. That will lower prices and provide more choices for everyone. To do that, I'm supporting bipartisan legislation like the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, which builds on one of our most successful housing programs and could help finance nearly 2 million new affordable housing units over the next decade.
Q: Student Written Question: Will you use your office to help expand public transit and fight the housing crisis, as these two are intertwined issues? If so, how?
Davids: I’m proud to have championed the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is bringing safer, more resilient infrastructure to all corners of our state. It includes the largest ever investment in public transit, and I have worked with our local transit agencies like KCATA to secure federal funding for zero-emission electric buses. When folks have reliable transportation, they have access to opportunity. With this historic law, communities will be better connected, with more affordable and accessible modes of transportation to reach jobs, doctors appointments, school, and more. That’s the power of stronger infrastructure and it’s why I worked so hard to get this bipartisan law across the finish line—and why I’ll continue to fight for sustainable transportation policy.
Q: For many students, another big problem is healthcare and its prohibitive costs, especially for those who are completely on their own for the first time. Average healthcare costs in Kansas are well above the national average. What is your plan to help reduce healthcare costs in Kansas, if you have one?
Davids: I believe that too many Americans are suffering—and dying—because they lack affordable health care. While Congress has made recent strides to combat high medical costs, such as passing my bill to end surprise medical billing, giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug costs, and capping monthly insulin costs at $35 a month for folks on Medicare, we still have a long way to go. I will continue to work towards common sense solutions that will do things like lower prescription drug costs, expand Medicaid, and invest in behavioral and mental health services, to name a few. I’m on the side of Kansans—not Big Pharma—and these long term, sustainable solutions will move Kansas, and our nation, forward.
Q: Where do you stand on abortion? Do you support a national ban on abortion? If so, with or without exceptions?
Davids: This issue is extremely personal for so many women and families in Kansas. In this election, the contrast could not be more clear: my opponent not only supported the August amendment that would open the door to extreme bans in our state, she has also endorsed federal bans on abortion with no exceptions, not even for the life of the mother. Conversely, I believe politicians have no place in personal medical decisions. I opposed the amendment, and I have voted to codify Roe into law. I will always stand up against extremism, especially when it comes to your rights, and this couldn’t be more urgent as Republicans in Congress have stated their plans to bring up a national abortion ban next year.
Q: Nationally, LGBT rights, including transgender athletes, have been under attack. Where do you stand on LGBT rights? Do you believe that transgender athletes should compete with their gender of choice?
Davids: I am incredibly honored to be the first LGBTQ+ representative elected to Congress from Kansas. Equality and inclusiveness are two things I’ve fought for since I first ran for office, and it’s never been more important to stand up against renewed attacks against the LGBTQ+ community. Transgender youth have alarming rates of suicide and suicidal ideation. It’s heartbreaking how political this discussion has become, because we’re talking about the lives of our children here. I will always advocate for policies that put the safety and wellbeing of our students first, and I’ll keep being a voice for LGBTQ+ Kansans.
Q: Student Written Question: What specific policy do you support that would mitigate the effects of climate change, and what will you do to ensure this policy is enacted?
Davids: I’m proud to have voted for the most significant climate policy in our nation’s history, investing in clean energy and pollution reduction so future generations can have clean air, clean water, and good jobs. This isn’t about politics, it’s about our planet’s future and our economy’s future. My opponent disagrees. She endorsed a plan to slash funding for renewables and erase anti-pollution protections. I also want to note that investments I’ve voted for in clean energy, climate resilience, and pollution reduction are going especially impactful here in Kansas, where we have some of the highest wind potential in the nation and where we’re already starting to attract companies like Panasonic that are going to power the future with their electric battery technology. I promise to continue standing up for smart, sustainable policy that moves Kansas forward.
Q: Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen? Why or why not?
Davids: No. I am confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas and nationwide. Claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election have been repeatedly disproven. Free and fair elections are the basis of our democracy, and I believe that now more than ever, members of Congress have a responsibility to protect that democracy. That responsibility includes not only affirming the security of our elections but also speaking out against election deniers who seek to sow division and mistrust—something my opponent refuses to do. She brought Ted Cruz to Kansas and continues to campaign with brazen election deniers. It’s a dangerous move that I think is wrong for Kansas.
Q: Student Written Question: With so much misrepresentation in state and national levels of government, why should we trust you to represent and vote for us?
Davids: Given my experiences ranging from being raised by a single mom to working my way from community college to Cornell Law, I learned how important it was to bring a voice to the table for those who didn’t have one. I first ran for office so that everyone could have the same opportunities that I got, and to bring that voice to Congress. Since being elected, I’ve sought to get things done for the people of Kansas—not big corporations or special interests. I have spent my first two terms in office working tirelessly to tackle the issues most important to our state, including strengthening our public schools, lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs and creating a future that the next generations of Kansans can thrive in. That’s what my campaign is about: finding common ground, not contributing to further partisanship. I will continue to put your interests and needs first, so that we can move Kansas forward together.