Candidates for Kansas’s U.S. Senate seat, currently held by senator Jerry Moran, have been campaigning since the beginning of the year and hold a wide range of stances on issues.
The Republican candidate, Moran, has been in public office since 1987, first serving as a state senator, and working his way up through the U.S. House of Representatives before becoming a U.S. senator in 2010. If he wins, this would be Moran’s third term in this office.
Moran sponsored 126 bills during the 2021-22 legislative session, three of which passed - a bill to provide funds for Advanced Air Mobility research, a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and a bill that promotes tuition fairness for veterans.
On his website, Moran says that he’s anti-aboriton and endorsed by Kansans for Life, the prominent anti-abortion campaign during August’s amendment referendum. Moran also says on his website that he has fought against the “defund the police” movement and is advocating to “enforce our immigration laws” in Congress.
Moran raised $3,317,479.40 during this election cycle, according to the Federal Election Commission.
The Democratic candidate, Rev. Mark Holland, won a crowded primary in August with 41% of the vote. Holland is based in Kansas City, and was senior pastor at Trinity Community Church until 2018.
Before running for U.S. Senate, Holland was a commissioner on the Unified Government Board of Commissioners of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS. He was also Kansas City, KS mayor from 2013-2018.
During his time as KCK mayor, Holland helped to bring a national soccer training center to Kansas City, in conjunction with then-Governor Sam Brownback. He also helped bring an $300 million Amazon shipping facility to Kansas City, which helped to create more an 1,000 jobs.
On his website, Holland says that he believes in the “right of every woman to have autonomy over her body”. Holland also says that he believes that America news to stop criminalizing social issues, such as “mental health, abortion, addiction, and gender identity.” Holland also believes that everyone in America deserves affordable healthcare, saying on his website that “healthcare is a human right, not a privilege”.