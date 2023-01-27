The deadline to nominate students for this year's University Awards ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The application window for all students ends on Feb. 8. Students may be nominated by peers or choose to fill out an application on the University Awards website.
The University Awards are some of the most prestigious awards bestowed to students at the University of Kansas. The awards recognize students who exceed expectations with dedication, service excellence and academic achievements.
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, director for news and media relations, said students can be nominated for 12 different awards or may choose to apply themselves.
“Students don’t need to apply for a particular award. Rather, they will be considered for any award for which they are eligible,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Although most of the awards are for graduating seniors, students of any year are suitable for the Rusty Leffel Concerned Student Awards. Award descriptions can be found here.
“The descriptions also include GPA requirements, membership in sorority and fraternity life or residence in a scholarship hall, where applicable,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Those awarded will be presented with a surprise in-class presentation and have their photos included in the Commencement Program.