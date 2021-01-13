Spring 2021 Job Openings
The University Daily Kansan is now accepting applications for its spring 2021 staff. We are looking for motivated and creative individuals to produce and edit content for kansan.com. A background in journalism is not necessarily required but is preferred for some positions.
Interested applicants should email a resume, links to relevant work samples and a bulleted list of a few things you’d like to accomplish in your position in the body of the email to apply@kansan.com on or before Monday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 p.m. Include the position and term for which you are applying AND your name in the subject line of the email. Example: Jane Doe, UDK News Editor Spring 2021. If you receive a position that has a stipend, enroll in JOUR 507 (directed study) with Rob Karwath unless you are already in an advanced journalism lab.
Section editor applicants should include a bulleted list of a few things you’d like to accomplish in your position in the body of the email.
Reporter and editor applicants should include three relevant pieces of writing.
Copy chief applicants should include three (total) headline and editing samples with notes explaining how you were involved in the editing process.
Photographers and videographers should include examples of their best work or provide access to a portfolio.
Jobs Available:
Project Director
Design Chief
Copy Chief
News Editor/Associate News Editor
Sports Editor/Associate Sports Editor
Chalk Editor
Opinion Editor
Multimedia Editor/Associate Multimedia Editor
Audience Engagement Editor
Social Media Editor
Opinion columnist
Reporters/Photographers/Video Producers/Podcast Producers
Multimedia Producer
Project Director/Managing Editor
The project director works closely with the editor-in-chief in all matters pertaining to the daily operations of The University Daily Kansan. You will be responsible for slotting content for kansan.com during business hours and for timely content outside of business hours, including sports coverage. Knowledge of Kansan and AP Style is expected. Project director also serves on the Kansan Editorial Board along with the editor-in-chief, business manager and opinion editor. This semester, the project director will assist in the execution of a collaboration between the Kansan and KJHK as well as KUJH-TV to push for a large increase in multimedia content. This position will receive the largest stipend available.
Design Chief
The design chief will provide visuals for appropriate articles using their preferred software. Design majors or minors are preferred. This position will receive a stipend.
Copy Chief
The copy chief is expected to manage the J550 copy editors during their weekly virtual newsroom shifts and ensure content is clean, concise and accurate. Copy chiefs will also slot content for kansan.com. You must be enrolled in or already have completed J553 Advanced Editing and have complete knowledge of Kansan and AP style. This position will receive a stipend.
News Editor/Associate News Editor
The news editor and associate news editor are responsible for hiring and managing reporters and correspondents to produce three to four (3-4) online-ready pieces of content per day. Knowledge of Kansan and AP Style is expected. You will also assist in the news editions of the newsletter. The news editors are expected to help in the collaboration with KUJH-TV and KJHK to ensure an increase in multimedia content to accompany stories. These positions will receive a stipend.
Sports Editor/Associate Sports Editor
The sports editor and associate sports editor are responsible for hiring and managing reporters and correspondents to produce three to four (3-4) online-ready pieces of content per day. Knowledge of Kansan and AP Style is expected. The sports editor will also assist in the sports edition of the newsletter. These positions will receive stipends.
Chalk Editor
The chalk editor is responsible for hiring and managing reporters and correspondents to produce three (3) online-ready pieces of content per week. Knowledge of Kansan and AP Style is expected. The chalk editor is expected to assist in the collaboration with KUJH-TV and KJHK as well as encourage the use of story-accompanying multimedia. This position will receive a stipend.
Opinion Editor
The opinion editor is responsible for producing online-ready pieces of content and editing guest columns. The opinion editor also serves on the Kansan Editorial Board along with the editor-in-chief, managing editor and business manager. This position will receive a stipend.
Multimedia Editor/Associate Multimedia Editor
The multimedia editors are responsible for hiring and managing photographers and videographers to produce visual content for the Kansan website as well as creating their own visual content when necessary. The multimedia editors will also assist in the collaboration with KUJH-TV as we attempt to create more video content to accompany our stories. This position will receive a stipend.
Audience Engagement Editor
The editor will be incharge of coordinating outreach initiatives and will work closely with ad staff and The Agency as the Kansan launches outreach initiatives and plans events. The audience engagement editor will also work with the social media editor to ensure we are promoting a consistent brand image and reaching our audience on all platforms. This includes closely monitoring analytics on our content and communicating this information to the entire editorial staff. The audience engagement editor is also expected to assist in producing the daily newsletter. The audience engagement editor is responsible for coordinating at least one major outreach event per semester. Outside of this, much of your role will be brainstorming and thinking critically about how we can best reach our target audience, the students. The editor is expected to communicate clearly with ad staff and work together on all Kansan outreach projects. This position will receive a stipend.
Social Media Editor
The social media editor is responsible for representing the Kansan’s online social media presence on various platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. The social media editor will be tasked with maintaining a consistent Kansan social media presence, including managing scheduled content postings, both Kansan and sponsored. The social media editor, alongside his/her team, with help from the J553 copy editors, should diligently read content and work alongside section editors before promoting it on social media to ensure content is accurately conveyed to readers. This position will receive a stipend.
Senior Reporter
The senior reporter is expected to regularly pitch story ideas relevant to the University community as well as the new LFK initiative (increasing the output of stories relevant to the Lawrence community). The senior reporter is expected to cultivate relationships with their sources to frequently produce high-quality content.
Reporters/Photographers/Video Producers/Podcast Producers
All positions are expected to be responsive to their respective editor’s requests for all types of Kansan content. If interested in being a videographer, reporter, photographer or podcast producer please reach out to lmays@kansan.com and include the position you would like and your experience.
Multimedia Producer
The multimedia producer will assist in the creation of long-form interactive parallax stories. The Kansan will produce two interactive stories this semester and the multimedia producer will be the directing lead to ensure their completion. In addition, they are expected to assist with occasional video production and podcast production. This position will receive a stipend.