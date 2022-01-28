The 73rd annual production of Rock Chalk Revue, the student-led variety show, will be performed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Feb. 24-26. The show features five groups of student organizations that write, choreograph, and direct original musical productions to perform in front of a panel of judges.
Starting a whole year before the show, directors from each group curate their performances, which includes everything from plot development to set design. 12 groups audition to be in the show starting in October, but only five are ultimately picked and featured on the stage. The months following, cast members audition and practice upwards of every day for two months.
After last year’s show was live streamed due to COVID-19 precautions, cast members and the local community are eager to be part of the live event again.
“It’s incredible to be a part of an organization that makes such a profound impact on KU and the Lawrence community,” executive producer Thomas Reintjes said. Since its inception in 1949, Rock Chalk Revue has been a cherished tradition at KU and has donated over $2.5 million to various local charitable organizations.
The show donates to two local beneficiaries each year. This year’s beneficiaries are the KU Dream Maker Fund and the Willow Domestic Violence Center. Donations to the KU Dream Maker Fund directly go toward scholarships for KU students who need immediate financial assistance.
Donations to the Willow Domestic Violence Center help them further their mission to provide shelter, services, and support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in the Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson counties in Kansas.
“The Willow empowers survivors to build violence-free lives and stop the cycle of abuse. This multi-year partnership with Rock Chalk Revue has helped us provide direct service assistance to our clients,” said Will Averill, the director of communications at the Willow.
Tickets to the 73rd annual show, “For Old Times Sake”, can be purchased online at https://rockchalkrevue.com/