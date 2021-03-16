University of Kansas Student Body Vice President Grant Daily resigned from his position Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement to the Kansan.

The announcement comes after Student Senate’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee sent a letter calling for Daily’s resignation. “[Daily] has made openly racist comments, as well as undermined and overburdened women of color - specifically Black women,” the letter said.

Student Senate DEI Committee sends letter calling on Student Body VP Grant Daily to resign The KU Student Senate DEI committee voted Thursday to send a letter calling for the resignation of Student Body Vice President Grant Daily. The letter cites multiple instances of inappropriate behavior by Daily towards people of color and women.

Daily did not mention the allegations in his resignation. He said he is resigning effective immediately in a message to the Student Senate Executive Committee.

“I resigned in order to allow Student Senate to move on and be productive,” Daily said in a statement to the Kansan.

This is a developing story.