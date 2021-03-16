Free Staters Launch Grant (copy)

Grant Daily resigned just days after a letter from the DEI committee called for his resignation.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

University of Kansas Student Body Vice President Grant Daily resigned from his position Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement to the Kansan.

The announcement comes after Student Senate’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee sent a letter calling for Daily’s resignation. “[Daily] has made openly racist comments, as well as undermined and overburdened women of color - specifically Black women,” the letter said.

Daily did not mention the allegations in his resignation. He said he is resigning effective immediately in a message to the Student Senate Executive Committee.

“I resigned in order to allow Student Senate to move on and be productive,” Daily said in a statement to the Kansan.

This is a developing story.

