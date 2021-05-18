As University of Kansas students were wrapping up the spring semester, the month of Ramadan was coming to an end. This year, Eid-Al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, occurred during the last days of finals.
Ramadan is the holy month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
“It's the ninth month of the islamic lunar calendar. It's the holy month, we believe that the Quran, which is our Holy book, was revealed during this month,” said Dania Shaoib, former president of the Muslim Student Association. “During Ramadan, Muslims fast for 30 days, 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar sighting, from sunrise to sunset.”
During the month of Ramadan, Muslims will fast from food and water during the day, breaking their fast in the evening.
“During the month of April from about 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, we don't drink or eat anything,” Shaoib said. The fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink, we also refrain from other ‘worldly’ pleasures. We just try to be the best versions of ourselves during this month.”
Although different Muslims observe parts of Ramadan differently, the meaning of the holy month to Muslims is broadly the same, a number of Muslim students at KU said.
“it's a month of reflection and it's understanding how fortunate you are as a person.” said Zain Kanji, a junior at KU and Shia Ismali Muslim.
Like any religious holiday, Ramadan not only means something to one’s religious identity within their community, but also something to their deep, personal, spiritual identity.
“Ramadan to me is like this one month period where you can just take a step back and reflect, you know, said Radhia Abdirahman, a KU junior. “I really do look forward to it.”
Many Muslims, including Abdirahman, look forward to Ramadan each year.
“I think the older I get, the more I look forward to it because I really do feel this sense of peace,” Abdirahman said. “It's a time to reflect on the past year, set goals and start creating habits that I want to implement for the following year.”
On top of being a time of reflection and purity, Ramadan is also a time for charity. Muslims will not only donate money, but time and food to their communities and mosques. People who aren’t able to fast will either make up that time later or dedicate extra time to their families and mosques by helping make the meals for Iftar, the breaking of fast in the evenings and Suhoor, the meal before fasting in the morning.
While Muslims fast throughout Ramadan, they aren’t offended if others eat in front of them, KU junior Melek Ben-Ayed said.
There are many things that non-Muslim people can do to support their Muslim friends during Ramadan, including saving some food for them for when they aren’t fasting and scheduling events with Suhoor and Iftar in mind, Ben-Ayed said.
“If you're meeting up with friends after [Iftar], bring them a little treat or something like that for breaking their fast. If you have, like a gathering or something and you have food that looks good or is good and it's during the daytime, pack some up for your friends after Iftar, just to be nice.” said Ben-Ayed.
Ramadan ended the evening of May 12, Eid al-Fitr.