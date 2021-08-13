University of Kansas students are now eligible to win prizes after uploading their COVID-19 vaccination card to Watkins Health Center, according to a press release from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer Friday.
Weekly prize drawings will be held on Fridays from August 27 through October 29, according to the release.
Students are eligible to win a semester’s worth of free, in-state tuition ($5,091), a cash prize of $5,000, upgraded parking permits, dining dollars, Apple products, football and basketball tickets and other gift cards, according to the release.
Additionally, the first 4,000 students to be vaccinated on KU’s campus during the fall semester will be given a $40 gift card to the KU Bookstore, according to the release.
While state law doesn’t allow KU to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, public health officials and KU’s administration continue to encourage everyone to receive the vaccine.
“Vaccination is the best way each of us can protect ourselves and our community against the effects of COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” Girod said.
The Chancellor’s announcement comes as the delta variant has caused cases in Douglas County to rise to levels not seen since February. Currently, an average of 33 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported to the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department each day, according to the health department.
Last week, KU reimplemented an indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be made at the Watkins Health Services Patient Portal.