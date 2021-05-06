After rumors that the University Press of Kansas possibly closing surfaced, the publishing house has confirmed that it will remain open after a business model change, according to a press release.
The University Press of Kansas was founded in 1946, but it wasn’t officially established until 1976.
It represents six universities: Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, the University of Kansas and Wichita State University.
According to the press’s website, it “publishes scholarly books that advance knowledge and regional books that contribute to the understanding of Kansas, the Great Plains and the Midwest.”
These publications include works on American politics, history on the military and intelligence studies, American history, environmental policy and history, film studies, Native American studies and more.
Academic officers from the six universities compose the Board of Trustees, which govern the press. KU’s Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer sits on the Board of Trustees. Bichelmeyer could not be reached for comment to discuss her role at the Press.
The Board of Trustees, also referred to as The Council of Chief Academic Officers, meet annually to create an outline of the academic plan for the state university system.
There are four people from each of the six universities, appointed by the Board of Trustees, that serve as editorial committee members.
At KU, the editorial committee members are of Bruce Hayes, professor in the department of French and Italian studies, Genelle Belmas, associate professor at KU’s School of Journalism, Michael Zogry, chairperson of the department of religious studies, and Dorothy Daley, professor at the School of Public Affairs and Administration.
“The Press is one of the best things about this campus,” Belmas said. “It’s so important.”
Smith said his role includes meeting regularly with the editorial committee, managers and reporting to the Board of Trustees.
The release states that the decision to appoint Smith as director “will allow UPK to take advantage of publishing and scholarly alignment opportunities as well as operate in a more cost-efficient manner.”
The closure of the Press was a possibility because of COVID-19’s financial impact on the six universities.
“All university presses require some level of support from their parent institution,” Smith said. “The University Press of Kansas’ expenses have been exceeding their income, including the subvention, for quite a few years.”
“The review was not directly related to the pandemic, but the economic impact of the pandemic on the universities that support the Press made this an especially bad time to consider increasing the subsidy for the Press,” Smith said.
Dr. Shirley Lefever, chair of the Board of Trustees, said Open Access, a new digital publishing program, became the solution to keeping the Press open.
The program will be available to the faculty at the six universities and will expand the UPK’s ability to publish more work as capacity and demand requires.
“Although its basic purpose isn’t about generating revenue, over time we have learned that, when a work is open available, it attracts many more readers, and often supports the sale of eBooks or print-on-demand copies,” Smith said.
“I think Kevin is a very good choice,” Belmas said. “It just troubles me that the provost and other members of the Board of Trustees aren’t more supportive.”
Belmas expressed concerns about administrative choices being made, especially involving cuts at the Press.
“The Press will continue its traditional scholarly publishing program while reducing the annual number of titles published to 45,” Dr. Lefever said. “Reductions in traditional scholarly publishing production will result in staffing changes”
Dr. Lefever said that the staffing changes include the reduction of three positions through attrition and layoffs.
“Fortunately, we are currently involved with an open access project sponsored by the Mellon Foundation that will make 70 UPK titles on American political thought and history openly available,” Smith said. He said that this will determine how effective this strategy actually is.
Dr. Lefever mentioned that she was a part of the decision to name Smith as the new director of the Press.
“We are appreciative of the resources provided by KU Libraries to allow the Board to continue its conversations about how to preserve this history while exploring options for the Press’ fiscally responsible future,” Dr. Lefever said. “The Board is confident in Kevin’s ability to serve in this leadership role.”