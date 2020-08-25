An unknown individual threw a brick through a lower level window of the Kappa Sigma chapter house early Sunday morning, according to a report made to the Lawrence Police Department.
The house is located at 1045 Emery Rd. Officers responded to the chapter house for a criminal damage report just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 23.
"During their investigation, police discovered that at some point overnight, an unidentified person threw a brick into a lower level glass door of the house," said Patrick Compton, a public information officer for Lawrence police.
The act of vandalism was cited by Kappa Sigma in a statement provided to the Kansan Sunday night. The statement was issued in response to a controversial video surfaced online that showed members of the fraternity in a verbal altercation with a Lawrence resident.
In the video, fraternity members were gathered in the parking lot outside the Kappa Sigma chapter house. None of them appeared to be wearing any masks.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Douglas County at 785-843-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.