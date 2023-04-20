Last updated 4/20/23 8:57 p.m.
For the second year in a row, Ad Astra has won the Student Body President and Vice President election, based on unofficial results from the Elections Committee.
Turner Seals and DaNae Estabine will be serving during the 2023-24 term. The Ad Astra coalition also takes a majority in the full Student Assembly, giving them control over the voting body.
In a post-win interview, Seals said he’s excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve the University of Kansas community.
“I'm really excited to make students more transparent and make people understand what the Student Senate does on campus,” Seals said. “This whole campaign has really shown us that people don't know what's student senate does, and they don't know how it works. And it's been really eye-opening.”
Estabine said she’s excited to work with Seals and put their plans into action in a post-win interview.
“I'm really excited and really happy with the results. Our coalition worked really hard, and it's nice to see the fruits of our hard work come through,” Estabine said. “We have a lot of plans, and we’re just super grateful for the chance to be able to put some of these plans into action.”
Faith Lopez, presidential candidate for the Sunflower Coalition, said in a statement she looks forward to working with Ad Astra in the future.
“Congratulations to Ad Astra and their coalition. We look forward to working with you in the future, we will not stop to advocate for marginalized and underrepresented communities,” Lopez said. “We thank those who helped us along the way. We appreciate you all who believed in us and our vision to make KU more accessible and inclusive. Whether in or out of the senate, we will not stop fighting for those values and with those communities.”
David Schlesinger, presidential candidate for KU Forward, said in a statement he plans to hold Ad Astra accountable and will continue to work within the community to better the campus.
“I will continue to be an active member of this community and work towards creating a better university for all students. Congratulations to the Ad Astra party on their victory, and I hope they fulfill their promises and serve the student body with integrity,” Schlesinger said. “As we move forward, it is important that we hold our leaders accountable and ensure transparency in the decision-making process.”
Blake Bailey, presidential candidate for Students First Coalition, said in an interview that even though he’s disappointed with the results, he hopes that Student Senate will become a place for everyone.
“It would be unfair of me to say about our campaign and coalition that we’re not all disappointed in the results. I hope that Turner and DaNae will work to serve the best interests of the student body,” Bailey said. “We hope that Student Senate can become a place that works for all people and becomes a place that is accessible and transparent in the process as well. I also hope that Student Senate learns to value the different perspectives and ideas of all students so that it’s open and inclusive of those that will make students feel like someone actually cares about them.”