After the discovery of ancestral remains being housed on the University of Kansas campus in September, the Office of the Vice Provost and DEIB have sent an update to staff, faculty and students.
KU has formed a Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) committee to help follow out the steps of repatriation of the human remains, funerary object, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony. Federal law mandates this action, according to the release.
The committee is composed of representatives of the Indigenous communities, support staff, Spencer Museum of Art and the Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum.
There will also be an audit to collect and present updated information about the contents of the campus museums. The University asks that anyone with information that could be helpful to this audit email repatriation@ku.edu or by using the University Hotline reporting site.
The University is still working on hiring a repatriation program manager. The job has been posted for a full-time employer. The manager will lead the University’s repatriation effort and the committee. They will also work with the Director of Tribal Relations to connect with Native Nations.
NAGPRA also requires the University to consult with Native Nations, and letters have been sent to such.
The funding for these repatriation efforts is being included in the University’s budget.
The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging says they will begin supporting Native American and Indigenous staff, faculty and students impacted by the decades-old incomplete process.
Vice Provost Nicole Hodges Persley and the DEIB team will address concerns made by the Native communities and the Indigenous Studies Program, according to the statement.
The University will support the need for Native elders to cleanse areas on campus where remains are located. Students can request money for these ceremonies and travel, in addition to mental health resources.
A new location will be provided in Snow Hall for the Indigenous Studies Program. Students in the program have also requested meetings with the Provost’s Office and others. The statement said these meetings have begun and will continue in the future.
New updates will be posted on the repatriation website.