Beginning Friday, Douglas County restaurants will be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m., following an updated local health order released Thursday.
The updated order requires all establishments with a liquor license to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m., and close its indoor and outdoor premises by midnight. Previously, establishments had to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.
“We believe we have seen good results in our work with local restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in offering them guidance and support on how to comply with the health orders and offer safe environments through social distancing and mask wearing,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said in the statement.
After a public health order on July 3 closed all bars and nightclubs, health officials noticed an increase of COVID-19 cases stemming from establishments serving alcohol, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health previously said in a news release. By stopping alcohol sales, officials hoped to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The updated timeframe is also endorsed by the Lawrence Restaurant Association.
“The health of Douglas County is our top priority, and we appreciate being involved in the discussions so that we can collaborate on productive measures for safe socialization in our establishments,” Emily Peterson, an officer of the Lawrence Restaurant Association, said in the statement.
Restaurants that don't have a liquor license are not required to close at midnight, according to the health department. All restaurants can continue food-only service for carry out, delivery or curbside pickup after midnight.
As of Wednesday, Douglas County has 555 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,340 confirmed cases total since the pandemic began.