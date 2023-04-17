Voting is now open - vote here! Voting ends April 20!
Introduce your candidates!
Students First Coalition:
Blake Bailey is our candidate running for Student Body President and Fabiana Salas is our candidate for Student Body Vice President.
Blake is a non-traditional freshman here at the University of Kansas, majoring in Political Science, Global International Studies, and History with minors in Arabic and European Studies. Blake was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas and is a lifelong Kansan.
Fabiana is a junior international student from Peru. She is the recipient of the International Excellence Award and is majoring in Political Science and Global International Studies. Fabiana currently serves as the Social Justice director for Student Senate.
The Sunflower Coalition:
Hello, my name is Faith Lopez! I use She/They pronouns, I’m a junior majoring in social welfare, and I am from Leavenworth, Kansas!
Hello, my name is Ana-Sofia Lahovary! I use She/They pronouns, I’m a sophomore majoring in Political Science and Global & International Studies, and I am from Kansas City!
Ad Astra:
Turner Seals- Junior, Topeka, Finance
DaNae Estabine- Sophomore, Olathe, Psychology
KU Forward:
David Schlesinger, Wichita Kansas, Political Science, Junior
Hassaan Tariq, Overland Park, Computer Science/ Business Analytics, Junior
In one sentence: What is your campaign running on, and why does your campaign believe that electing your candidates is the answer?
Students First Coalition:
Our campaign is running on the idea and mindset that students should come first when it comes to spending their money and the decisions student senate makes.
Our candidates are the best for the job because they have spoken to students all across our campus and realize that student senate as it is does not represent all students, is not accessible to all students, and we have the policies and comprehensive plans that other coalitions do not to make sure the University is more equitable and accessible.
The Sunflower Coalition:
The Sunflower Coalition is running on the idea that Senate has enormous potential to make an impact on students lives' and Faith and Ana-Sofia's political and social organizing experience Kansas is uniquely key and advantageous to the senate's functions.
Ad Astra:
We're running on the platforms of Infrastructure, Student Life, Transparency, and Sustainability. Electing Ad Astra is the answer because we have the most experience with Student Senate funding and the interworkings of the University.
KU Forward:
The KU Forward Campaign would be about empowering students to make a difference on campus, and creating a more vibrant, inclusive, and engaged campus community as well as on a local, state, and national level.
With a $22 million budget, funding is on the forefront of everyone's mind. What are your campaign's top three priorities for Student Activity fee funding? Where does your campaign think more funding is needed urgently? Do you plan to raise or lower student fees?
Students First Coalition:
Our priorities throughout the whole process are to work with students to make senate more accessible particularly when it comes to funding. We want to make sure that these resources in terms of funding are available to every student organization, club, and group. We have to make sure organizations whose relationships with student senate have been fractured by this administration and previous ones, have necessary funding and that these relationships are rebuilt.
Organizations such as BSU whose funding has been slashed under this current administration need to be prioritized in funding allocations next year. In terms of the student fee, this question truly cannot be answered right now. It is a lot more complex than just "raise or lower student fees".
The Sunflower Coalition:
Our first priority is to ensure that senate is to act as a tie to organizations on campus, let them know that we are a resource, and provide avenues for constant feedback. As for specific allocations for the Student Activity fee, funding towards student salaries for invaluable organizations such as KJHK and the UDK, multicultural organizations, and queer organizations! We think there urgently needs to be more funding for CAPS, the transportation system, and recycling—all of which are fee entities. Regarding student fees, we plan on researching other funding avenues such as grants and endowment resources, while keeping in mind pressing issues on campus, inflation, and the advice of KU financial advisors.
Ad Astra:
There were multiple areas on campus that needed funding urgently this last year- KU’s Buses, CAPS, the Rec Center, and recycling to name a few. The current administration helped raise more funding for these departments during fee review in February, which is the committee that reallocates the Student Activity fee for the upcoming school year. It is hard to say what areas on campus need funding urgently besides those mentioned before. Regardless, our campaign plans to proactively communicate with all Student Activity fee funded departments as soon as we enter office, ensuring we’re able to work well to allocate funding where it is needed.
KU Forward:
With a $22 million budget, it's important to prioritize funding in a way that best serves the needs and interests of students. [Our] campaign would have three top priorities for Student Activity fee funding: Mental Health Services, Campus Transit, and Sustainability and Recycling.
In terms of student fees, our campaign would be open to exploring options for raising or lowering fees, but any decision would be made based on the needs and interests of students, as well as the available budget. We would prioritize transparency and communication with students throughout the decision-making process, and ensure that any changes to fees are made with the best interests of the student body in mind.
During the 2023 funding cycle, funding for student media was a hotly contested topic. Where do you stand on student media funding? Do you believe that media outlets on campus need more funding, and do you believe it is Student Senate's responsibility to provide this funding?
Students First Coalition:
We believe they do deserve more funding. A lot of writers for UDK are unpaid, workers at KJHK are paid unlivable stipends, but this is an issue we see all across our campus. Student Senate can step in and help with this issue, but I believe in terms of funding we look forward to stepping outside the box and working with student media and other students across campus once elected.
The Sunflower Coalition:
We 100% believe that Student Senate resources including our advocacy power should go towards student media outlets such as KJHK, the UDK, and KUJH! The Sunflower Coalition aims to draft funding bills in collaboration with these entities regardless of the outcome of the election and believe it is the Student Senate's responsibility to support these organizations and mend our relationships' with them in any way possible!
Ad Astra:
It is Student Senate's responsibility to provide a portion of funding, but student media groups should also look for funding or sponsorships outside of Student Senate, the same way that other Student Senate funded entities on campus do. Their whole funding should not rely on Student Senate funds alone.
KU Forward:
Student media outlets are a critical part of any university community, providing important coverage of campus events and issues, and giving students a platform to express their views and share their ideas. In terms of funding for student media, [our] campaign would support the idea that media outlets on campus need more funding, and that it is important to compensate media employees fairly for their hard work.
Regarding the responsibility for funding student media, we believe that it is not the sole responsibility of the Student Senate. Instead, it should be a joint effort between the university and the student government to ensure that student media outlets have the resources they need to provide quality coverage and engagement with the student body.
Several campaigns have very similar platforms in two specific areas: transparency and engagement. What does your campaign believe that says about the current state of affairs of KU Student Senate?
Students First Coalition:
We believe this says that student senate is not working for majority of students, that students feel put off by the process, and that student senate as it is, is unapproachable.
This is something that is a common sense fix, and our campaign and our coalition have comprehensive plans to fix this to increase student engagement and to make sure student senate is accessible, approachable, and works for every student.
The Sunflower Coalition:
We believe KU Student Senate is an entity with room for growth and the Sunflower Coalition would like to spearhead a policy-oriented plan of action for Senate that benefits all students. We think it is of the utmost importance that we utilize our resources to ensure that students know where their money is going towards as well as have the opportunity to advocate for issues that they care about! There is a pattern of lack of communication and accountability in senate and we think it is incredibly important to restructure the culture in Senate and specifically ending the previous cycle of senate's outreach ending when the campaign season ends.
Ad Astra:
Student Senate historically used to be a very exclusive space, there has since been a complete turn around from that. However, because of this history not a lot of people know that Student Senate is excepting of everyone. Currently, one of the biggest things keeping people away from Student Senate is the unnecessary drama that some senators have a tendency of causing. The Ad Astra coalition plans to change this. We want to make Student Senate a more personable and fun space!
KU Forward:
Our campaign believes that the KU Student Senate needs significant improvements in transparency and engagement with the student body. To address this issue, we have proposed two bills, the TRUST ACT and the STEPS ACT, which aim to establish transparency and accountability in government operations and enforce constitutional provisions that mandate senators to connect with their constituents (and will be introduced in the 2023-2024 session). Our goal is to ensure that decisions made by the student government are backed by students and support students. We believe that transparency and engagement are crucial for building a government that truly serves the people and connects with them on a personal level. We are committed to launching comprehensive outreach programs that enable students to advocate and establish dialogue with both their student leaders and the university administration, and we pledge to hold ourselves accountable to the people. Our campaign's vision is to create a government that is truly representative of the student body and serves their best interests.
How will your campaign, if elected, advocate for your constituents at the city, state and national level?
Students First Coalition:
We will advocate for our student body at all of these levels by first and foremost listening to the needs of our students and the issues they face in their everyday life. This will make us most effective when it comes to advocating for our students, when we know the issues that actually are facing them and impacting them on a daily basis. Once we encompass student opinion and perspective we can best direct these things to leaders who can help at the city, state, and national level and we look forward to doing this.
The Sunflower Coalition:
Faith and Ana-Sofia have worked in the past with both political parties and youth-advocacy non-profits (shout-out Loud Light!) and we believe that we need to continue to empower and mobilize students to get involved at all levels of politics but specifically local politics! Kansas needs to uplift the voices of young people as they are our future and decisions made at the local lever impact students at KU the most. At both the national and state level Faith and Ana-Sofia believe the US is at a critical point where basic rights such as bodily autonomy are being questioned and regardless if they are elected they will continue to fight for changes and proper representation in the status quo.
Ad Astra:
The Ad Astra coalition has previously done a lot to advocate for students at the city, state and national level. We hosted the Holidays and Higher Ed dinner event which allowed students to speak with Lawrence City Management, Douglas County Commissioners, and other Lawrence/Kansas administrators. We've advocated for students at the state level with our attendance to State Higher Education Day at the capitol in Topeka. We've advocated for students at the national level with our attendance at Big XII On the Hill in Washington, D.C. earlier this spring.
Because of the work that we've already done, the Ad Astra coalition has built ties with City, State, and National leadership. We plan to continue to communicate students' needs with these leaders and host more events that would give students the opportunity to speak with these leaders.
KU Forward:
We recognize that our constituents are not limited to the boundaries of the university but extend to the broader community, state, and nation. Our campaign believes that it is essential to be proactive in advocating for our constituents at all levels of government. If elected, we plan to implement several strategies to ensure that we are effectively representing our constituents at the city, state, and national levels.
Our campaign will not only advocate for our constituents at the local, state, and national levels, but we will also fight to create a shared student government organization made up of executives and senators from all major universities and community colleges in the state of Kansas. Our aim is to rebuild the relationships and connections we had before COVID-19 and forge new partnerships.
We will not only voice our concerns, but we will also take action by organizing and participating in protests, events, and other vital activities that align with our beliefs. We will ensure that the voices of our students are heard and amplified to effect change where it is needed most. The time has come for us to come together as a united front to build a brighter future for all students, and we are ready to lead the way.
How do you define diversity?
Students First Coalition:
Jimmy Carter defines it best, "We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams."
The Sunflower Coalition:
Diversity encompasses the inclusion of people from various backgrounds as well as of thought and opinion. Diversity is an end goal that we as humans and students should constantly be working towards. It is more than just a couple sentences in a syllabus or post on social media, it necessitates continuous work and commitment.
Ad Astra:
Diversity in the social sense is having a variety of people from all different walks of life: ethnic diversity, sexual identity diversity, socioeconomic diversity, diversity of thought, etc.
KU Forward:
Diversity is what we like to see as humanity's vibrant kaleidoscope, a tapestry woven with threads of various hues, textures, and patterns. It is the recognition and celebration of our racial, ethnic, cultural, linguistic, religious, sexual orientation, and other differences. Diversity is the lifeblood of our society, the spirit of our communities, and the essence of our uniqueness. It is the basis of our unity, the source of our power, and the key to our advancement.
How will you promote diversity at KU? What areas of diversity do you still believe need significant work?
Students First Coalition:
We believe that the University and Student Senate could do more in promoting diversity, but we believe this all starts with making sure everyone has a seat at the table. When all voices and perspectives are heard this promotes a more diverse decision making process that can better represent all students. We also have to do our part in changing the culture at KU, and establishing a culture of diversity where every student feels welcome, safe, and included in student senate and beyond.
The Sunflower Coalition:
Given that KU is a predominantly white institution, we as the Sunflower Coalition are very cognisant of that and are proud to be running as an all female, queer, and Latina ticket. We think there is a lot of messaging surrounding diversity both in campaigning and at this university but these messages are often void of substance and are only valuable if they are followed by action and constructive policy-making. The journey towards equity at KU is a constant process and necessitates constant work and scrutinizing.
Ad Astra:
We will promote diversity by doing what we've already done- speaking/reaching out to student groups and letting them know what Student Senate is and the resources available to them. Then, we can get them funding for their groups and promote them and their events. Some main areas of diversity that the Ad Astra coalition sees as needing significant work is promotion of different ethnic groups and studies on campus and resources for the disabled community.
KU Forward:
If elected, our campaign will promote diversity and inclusivity by increasing recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups, advocating for mandatory diversity training, providing more resources and support systems for marginalized communities, and ensuring international students and people of color feel recognized and welcomed on campus. Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive campus community that celebrates the unique perspectives of all students.
Student Senate participation is lacking — the student participation in 2022's Student Senate election was at a record low of 4.6%. What are your campaign's plans to increase student participation in Student Senate? Why should students vote in this year's election?
Students First Coalition:
Students should vote this year because a lot is at stake. The future of student senate is at stake, organizations funding is at stake, students' voices are at stake.
Our coalition is the only one dedicated to protecting and advocating for all students. We can make student senate more accessible and transparent which will lead to further involvement, and when we value student perspectives and voices it makes them want to get involved.
We also have to educate students on what student senate is and what it does. As we have campaigned across our campus and spoken with students, we see that students are eager to get involved we just have to bring them into the process and make sure they know that they have a voice and that their voice matters.
The Sunflower Coalition:
We have very specific plans regarding outreach! We would love to put in place requirements for senators to attend the organizations they are representing as well as new organizations at least twice a month! In addition, we think there should be a requirement for exec members to attend at least 10 organizations per month in order to be an effective link between organizations and the senate.
Second, we believe having avenues for feedback and group discussion is extremely important. This includes facilitating town-hall forums for policy brainstorming with students across campus as well as allocating time during Senate council meetings to ensure people are fulfilling their duties and being active members in the legislative process.
Ad Astra:
The Ad Astra coalition has 45 students running for Senate seats in this election. So, we've already done a lot of recruitment to get more students engaged. We plan on continuing this type of engagement throughout our term. It's vital that students vote in this year's election because Student Senate has so much power to make change on campus and students more students should be active in choosing who they put in charge of handling this power. Only around 1,000 students voting when this is an over 20,000 person campus is not representative of the larger whole.
KU Forward:
Low student participation in the Student Senate election is a major concern, and our campaign is committed to addressing this issue head-on. We believe that student participation is critical for creating a campus community that truly represents the interests and needs of students.
To increase participation, our campaign plans to launch a comprehensive voter engagement campaign that includes targeted outreach to student groups, social media campaigns, and voter education efforts. We will also work to simplify the voting process and make it more accessible to all students, including those who may face barriers to voting.
We urge students to vote in this year's election because their voices and opinions matter. The Student Senate plays a critical role in advocating for student interests and needs on campus, and by voting, students can help shape the future of their university. This is a chance for students to make their voices heard and to ensure that their concerns and needs are represented in the Student Senate.
Together, we can create a more engaged and empowered student body and a Student Senate that truly represents the diversity of our university community.