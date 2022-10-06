ESPN College Gameday’s first football broadcast in Lawrence is set for Saturday at 8 a.m., bringing the massively hyped show to the hill. Here’s what you need to know.
What should I know about the pit?
A big part of College Gameday are fans arriving to be in the pit, the area behind the hosts during the show where fans usually hold signs.
The show will be located on the hill behind the campanile tower, next to the practice field and overseeing David Booth Memorial Stadium. The pit opens for entrance at 5:30 a.m., with a show start time at 8 a.m. Admission is free.
Don’t worry about missing the game if you attend - the show will move into the Booth during the “last few segments” to allow attending fans to make their way to their seats for the game.
ESPN controls the pit, not Kansas Athletics, and has slightly different regulations for the pit than the University has for the Booth. Specifically, you cannot bring:
Any kind of bag
Any food or drink
Pens or pencils
Dry erase boards or markers
Signs on sticks
Additionally, ESPN has several rules about the signs that they’ll allow to go on TV. Signs cannot be:
Vulgar in any way
Have a .com, .net or .org
Political or religious
On poles or oversized
ESPN advises on their website that they will inspect every sign before it goes on the air, and prohibits any throwing of objects while in the pit.
Is there anything else happening?
There are a couple events happening in the run-up to Saturday.
Starting at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, ESPN will be filming segments for the show. Pat McAfee will be filming his namesake show at noon, and fans are welcome to attend, according to Kansas Athletics.
At 2 p.m., College Football Live will also be broadcasting from the set. Following the show, fans will have an opportunity to send the football team off as they go to their hotel.
Kansas’ game against TCU kicks off at 11 a.m., and can be watched on Fox Sports 1. Tickets are no longer available — the game sold out on Wednesday. You can find more information about this weekend’s game here.
What about parking?
Parking, according to an email sent out to the KU community from KU Transportation Services, is changing significantly due to Gameday.
The email says that those wishing to participate in ESPN College Gameday should park on the south side of campus, in lots 90, 125, 127, 70, 71 and the Central District Garage. These parking lots do not require a permit to park in.
Several lots will be closed and cars must be removed from lots 1, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 36/39, 52, 53, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 65, 91, 94, 96, 97, 98 and the Mississippi Street Garage by 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the email. Cars not removed from these areas risk being towed and ticketed.
Faculty, staff and students with red or better permits can park in lots 38, 51, 3 or 61.
Kansas’ game against TCU kicks off at 11 a.m., and can be watched on Fox Sports 1. Tickets are no longer available — the game sold out on Wednesday. You can find more information about this weekend’s game here.