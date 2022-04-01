For the first time since 2018, the Jayhawks are going to the Final Four in New Orleans. Here’s what you need to know for Saturday and Monday if you plan to watch the game in Lawrence.
This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Where to watch the game
The University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics will be hosting a free watch party at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Admissions will be open, and parking around Allen Fieldhouse will be free for fans. Doors open at 4 p.m. More details can be found here.
If you’re looking for a watch party a little closer to downtown, the Granada will be hosting an indoor and outdoor party for all ages. The outdoor section is free until 4 p.m., and a $5 cover afterwards. The indoor section is $5 at the door, and reserved tables are available. More details can be found here.
College bars, such as Bullwinkles, The Wheel, and The Hawk will most likely be hosting watch parties, but details were not publicly available at the time of publication.
Downtown Lawrence
The City of Lawrence has already announced that it will be shutting down Massachusetts Street on Saturday starting at 6 a.m., and again on Monday if the Jayhawks win their game against Villanova. Stores will be allowed to sell their wares on the sidewalks without a permit on game days until 3:30 p.m.
Parking in public garages, lots, and metered spaces will be free on game days. Cars parked on Massachusetts Street when the city closes the street will be towed to the Community Center at 11th and Vermont.
Several businesses not hosting parties will be closing early on Saturday - check with local businesses for their adjusted hours. The city is also asking that residents and fans not bring glass containers downtown on the game days.
If the Jayhawks win on Saturday, Massachusetts Street will most likely be rushed with fans excited that the team would be going to the National Championships.
Class cancellations
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a spokesperson for the University, said in an email that classes would not be canceled if KU won on Monday.
“Should KU win the NCAA national championship game, the university will not centrally cancel classes on the Lawrence-Edwards campuses either Monday evening or Tuesday,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “Faculty are encouraged to adjust class plans according to what would work best for their course objectives and students.”