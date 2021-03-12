Watkins Health Center has started vaccinating University of Kansas staff members and students after receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health on Wednesday. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine within Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s vaccine distribution plan can receive their vaccines through Watkins.
KU staff members over the age of 65, those between the ages of 50 and 65 who have health problems, and students who work in areas such as food service and grocery stores are eligible to receive the vaccine through KU. Dr. Pavika Saripalli, a physician at Watkins, said those who fit this criteria will be contacted by Watkins, either by email or phone, and notified of their eligibility.
“Let’s say we get 250 doses today, but only 175 people actually sign up for appointments, when that’s done, they’re going to randomly pick people who have signed up and said that they’re interested, because we can’t waste a dose,” Saripalli said.
Watkins will likely administer the vaccine one to two days a week, depending on how many doses they continue to receive from the health department. Saripalli said Watkins hopes to receive about 250 doses a week.
KU is partnering with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health under Douglas County’s Unified Command COVID-19 response, said George Diepenbrock, communications officer for Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
“At this point, KU, via Watkins Health Services, is receiving an allocation of the vaccine doses that come into the county to vaccinate higher education critical workers who qualify under Phase 2 in the state’s vaccination plan,” Diepenbrock said in an email to the Kansan. “Watkins is receiving the allocation to vaccinate because they have the nurses and staff to vaccinate that population.”
Prior to the first day of vaccinations on Wednesday, over 200 people had signed up to receive a shot, after being notified of their eligibility by Watkins on March 8. Students from the KU School of Pharmacy volunteered to distribute the vaccine, as well as members of the KU Public Health Planning Team.
The first shipment of doses was manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, meaning those who choose to get vaccinated this week will only need to schedule one appointment.
“I don’t know how much control we’ll have in the future, in terms of if it will always be Johnson & Johnson, or if it will vary from one week to the next,” Saripalli said.
Since most students at KU do not fit the criteria for Phase 2, it is unclear when the general student population will be eligible for the vaccine.
“My guess would be late April or early May,” Saripalli said. “I think if we were at that phase, we would have a different process because of the number of people who would qualify. We’re talking about doing a mass-vaccination clinic, because instead of vaccinating in the hundreds, we’d be vaccinating in the thousands.”
Saripalli encourages everyone, especially students with underlying health conditions, to fill out the vaccine interest form, even if they are not included in Phase 2.