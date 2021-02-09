Students and staff at the University of Kansas are uncertain when they will receive their COVID-19 vaccination, as Douglas County is facing a low supply of the vaccines, according to a press release from Lawrence Douglas County Public Health. With the state of Kansas moving into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan, many members of the community are not yet included in the plan.
Interim Medical Director at Watkins Health Services Sherri Vaughn said there is a lengthy application process required before KU can become a vaccine distribution site. KU must also have WebIZ, an immunization information system which stores patients’ immunization records.
“Historically we have not had WebIZ, because it comes with a pretty hefty price tag of about $13,000 for the first year,” Vaughn said. “We have sent in the application to be a vaccine provider. We are in the process of having WebIZ integrated into our electronic medical records so we can be considered as a provider.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment distributes their supply of vaccines across the state to individual counties and their health departments. Those departments make the decision of who in their community receives the vaccine; in Phase 1, this included residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
“The government is still using the tiered or phased system, and because most students are young and healthy, they’re being considered for Phase 4,” Pavika Saripalli, a physician at Watkins, said.
Saripalli estimated that Lawrence will not enter Phase 4 until May or June, if distribution occurs at its current rate.
“The government may change its approach,” Saripalli said. “We haven’t heard what other considerations there are, but we know they’re looking at leaving a phased or a tiered system because the feeling is that it’s taking too long. If they come out with a new way to organize, it could all change and suddenly we could be a higher priority.”
Gregory Cushman, an associate professor at KU, experienced a bad case of COVID-19 last semester, which he contracted by teaching in person. Cushman said he is frustrated with the rate of vaccine rollout, and wants himself and his colleagues to be protected from the virus.
“Some of my colleagues at other universities have been vaccinated, and both professors and GTAs are being given priority in a lot of other places so they can be as safe in the classroom as they can be,” Cushman said. “Who knows how long it’ll take for my colleagues to get vaccinated?”
Saripalli said there is little Watkins can do right now to help those professors. She’s had correspondence with department heads and staff from human resources at KU.
“There is a link we can send them from Douglas County, which is the vaccine interest form,” Saripalli said. “The county just gets you in the system and tracks what phase they want to put you in. When your phase arrives, they send you an email and invite you to register to get a shot.”
If the state moves into Phase 4 and vaccines are available in Douglas County, Saripalli said there is the possibility of KU holding a mass vaccination event. Saripalli added that the KU School of Pharmacy has taken an active role in planning for this potential event, as students are usually trained to vaccinate.
“We will need hundreds of people to distribute the vaccine,” Saripalli said. “Watkins alone, or even Watkins partnering with Lawrence Memorial, would not be able to vaccinate 30,000 people.”
Although there is some uncertainty surrounding vaccine distribution, Vaughn encourages students to remain vigilant regarding COVID-19 in the meantime.
“It sounds like we’re beating the same drum, but you have to wear your mask, you have to wash your hands, you really have to socially distance,” Vaughn said. “There are younger, healthy people who have suffered, and have also died from this, so you just don’t know who it’s going to impact.”