Flu season is right around the corner, and Watkins Health Center is now hosting walk-in flu shot clinics for KU students.
Watkins sent out an email Monday, Sept. 26 saying they will supply COVID-19 boosters in addition to flu shots at the clinics.
Attached to their email was the schedule for the clinic. The clinic goes from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27.
The cost of the flu vaccine is $40. Watkins asks you to bring your insurance card to the clinic to bill your insurance.
Current KU students can be billed by Watkins but can also have their insurance billed instead. Watkins also asks students to bring their KU ID.
Students are asked to call the Appointment Line at 785-864-9507. Faculty and staff should call the Faculty & Staff Clinic at 785-864-9565.