The Days of Rage exhibit at the Watkins Museum of History uses photos, newspaper clippings and first person accounts to document the unrest that surrounded the 1970 three-night-long curfew enforced by the National Guard and state troopers in Lawrence.
Brittany Keegan, curator and collections manager for the Watkins Museum, said she began working on this exhibit in 2018, in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the curfew this year.
The museum sent out an eight-question survey for people to share their memories of the curfew. Quotes from that survey are featured in the exhibit, focusing on what it was like to live in Lawrence at the time. A timeline leading up to the destruction of the KU Student Union on April 20, 1970, includes protests, arson and escalation of the Vietnam war.
Much of the tension between authorities and citizens of Lawrence in 1970 stemmed from years of protests against segregation and inequality that resulted in little change. Keegan said looking at the photos in the exhibit, those protests and reactions feel especially relevant today.
“It doesn’t feel like it was 50 years ago when you look at those photos,” Keegan said.
Keegan said much of the drive for social justice movements came from young people, a phenomenon that has existed throughout history and continues today. According to a Pew Research study from July, 54% of social media users ages 18-29 looked for information about rallies or protests in their area in the past month, the largest percentage in any age category.
Azja Butler is the president of Jayhawker Liberation Front, a student activist group at KU that formed this year from the former Jayhawks for Bernie. Butler said history inevitably plays a role in activism, but the history taught in universities and in K-12 education is often white-washed.
“Everyone likes to think it was like, slavery, civil rights movement, and then everything was fine, and that’s obviously not the case,” Butler said.
KU history professor Kim Warren said students are often surprised by the long history of racial strife and segregation in Kansas. Warren said although Kansas has a reputation for being a quintessential free state, the claim that Kansas has always been about freedom for everyone is not universal, particularly for Black people and Native Americans.
“It’s kind of amazing how little we know about we know about our own past,” Warren said. “It’s fantastic when museums can create exhibits that help the public learn more about the city we’re living and working and studying in.”
Warren said KU has a long legacy of student activism that has made a direct impact on the way the university runs. The February Sisters’ protests led to the establishment of a women’s studies program, and anti-war activists led a successful effort to separate ROTC ceremonies from campus activities, according to the KU Libraries.
Students have also demanded more courses in the curriculum, more faculty that represent them and brought up issues with how the university interacts with police, Warren said. This year, Jayhawker Liberation Front and Abolition KU made demands of the university, including the abolition of the KU Public Safety Office.
“This is still a conversation in 2020, and students are at the heart of that conversation, about the ways in which they want to be protected and safeguarded,” Warren said. “That’s a really good example of the ways in which student activism is still relevant today.”
Andrew Moore, a member of the Student Legislative Action Committee, said looking at the history and past successes of student activism can be inspiring.
“It’s kind of an inspiration that even when it seems difficult, it’s been done before,” Moore said. “So why can’t we do it again?”
The Watkins Museum’s mission is to promote civic engagement and put events in the community into a larger historical context, Keegan said.
“We don’t tell people what they should do, we won’t tell people how they should act,” Keegan said. “But we give them an example of how something has played out before.”
The exhibit will be open through the end of the year, and admission is free.
The Watkins Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.