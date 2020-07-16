Although there are many unknowns when it comes to the upcoming fall semester at the University of Kansas, the new Starbucks locations on campus will be opening as planned in August.
Starbucks will be replacing all Roasterie locations on campus, with the Roasterie contract ending on June 30 and the Starbucks contract beginning July 1. KU had a 10-year contract with the local coffee company that came to an end due to the Roasterie narrowing in on more bottled and canned products.
Because of KU’s contract with Pepsi, bottled products sold on campus can only be Pepsi products.
“We’ve already made the switch, done training and are prepared to open for the fall,” said David Mucci, Director of KU Memorial Union.
Mucci said the new Starbucks will be following whatever protocols the health department recommends or calls for as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Lines will be directed to accommodate social distancing to keep customers safe, as well as barriers to ensure separation. Staff will frequently clean the space, while wearing masks and gloves.
“It’ll be no different than what you see in any other kind of retail operation,” Mucci said. “Equipment has been put in, training has been done, product is on hand. So, assuming [campus is] open, we’ll be ready.”
KU will purchase Starbucks products through Nestle for the next seven years, according to the agreement obtained by the Kansan through a Kansas Open Records Act request. After that, Starbucks locations on campus will be dependent on the contract being renewed.
A partnership fee of $110,000 was paid to KU within the first 30 days of the agreement being signed into action, according to the agreement. The fee will be paid annually and increases by 3% every year. By the end of this contract, in seven years, the fee will be $131,345.75.
Within the first year of the contract, KU will purchase a minimum of 21,500 pounds of coffee products as a “Base Quantity.” Every year of the agreement this will increase by 3%.
Most locations will open Aug. 20, four days before the beginning of the fall semester. There will be 19 locations serving Starbucks coffee products across campus, including in the Kansas Union Hawk Shop, the Underground and the Anschutz Library Coffee Shop.