The University of Kansas canceled classes for its Lawrence and Edwards campuses on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to an announcement from the University.
“All classes – whether in-person or online – are canceled for the day,” according to an email sent by the University.
Additionally, KU Medical Center closed its campus, according to another weather advisory alert.
“Only employees identified as critical to maintaining campus operations will be allowed on campus,” the alert reads.
All campuses are requiring all personnel to stay home except for weather-essential employees.
Residential dining services, as well as Watkins Health Services, will be open Wednesday. The University bus system will not be operating Wednesday.
“At this time, we plan to resume normal operations Thursday morning, so students and employees should plan accordingly. If we are unable to resume operations Thursday morning, we will communicate that to you by 6 a.m.,” according to the alert.
Students should check their emails for announcements about their classes from their professors. Even though classes have been canceled, some professors may still be requiring that assignments be turned in.
The Kansan previously reported that preparations were already underway in anticipation for this announcement. Those who see areas at the University in urgent need of clearing can call 785-864-4770.
The University of Kansas isn’t the only school closing its doors tomorrow. Lawrence Public Schools announced earlier Tuesday that they would also be closed for a snow day.