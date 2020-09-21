Last week, seven crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus.
Vandalism at Strong Hall
Multiple spots of graffiti were reported at Strong Hall on Sept. 18 around 4 a.m., causing $900 in damage, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Fire in Hashinger Hall
A fire was reported in Hashinger Hall after an individual placed a Chick-fil-A wrapper in the microwave and it caught on fire, according to police records. The incident occurred on Sept. 17 around 3 p.m.
Theft on Sunnyside Avenue
An unknown individual cut the rope on a sign and stole the sign on Sunnyside Avenue near the Dole Human Development Center, resulting in $140 in losses and $5 in damage, according to police records. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Sept. 17.
This case remains open.
Graffiti at Strong Hall
An unknown suspect graffitied the south east wall of Strong Hall on around 1 a.m. Sept. 17, causing $250 worth of damage, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Three reports of graffiti across campus
Three separate incidents of graffiti were reported on Sept. 14.
In one report, two unknown individuals spray painted "Close KU" on the sidewalk near Strong Hall, causing $50 in damage, according to police records. This case remains open.
In a second report, two individuals wrote "Close KU" in black spray paint on the south side of Chalmers Hall, resulting in $50 in damage, according to police records. This case remains open.
Two unknown individuals also spray painted "Close KU" near Budig Hall, resulting in $100 in damage, according to police records. This case remains open.