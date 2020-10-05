A graphic features the words "This Week in Crime" over the image of a flashing police car (copy)

Every Monday, the Kansan updates readers on crimes reported on campus in the last week. 

Four crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus, including property damage and a bike theft, in the past week. 

Minor in possession of alcohol near football stadium

During a traffic stop near 11th and Mississippi streets, minors were found to be in possession of alcohol and fake drivers licenses around 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to records from the KU Public Safety Office. 

The case was cleared by arrest.

Property damage at Corbin Hall 

An individual damaged their roommate's property at Corbin Hall around 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, resulting in $20 of damage, according to records from KU PSO.

The case remains open. 

Minors in possession of alcohol near Templin Hall 

Individuals under the age of 21 were found to be in possession of alcohol and fake drivers licenses near 15th Street and Engel Road around 11 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to records from KU PSO.

The case was cleared by arrest. 

Bike theft at Krehbiel Hall 

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle from a bike rack at Krehbiel Scholarship Hall around 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, resulting in a loss of $200, according to records from KU PSO.

The case remains open. 

