Last week, two crimes were reported on the University of Kansas's Lawrence campus, according to reports from the KU Public Safety Office.
Breaking and entering at Corbin Hall
An individual was seen breaking and entering at Corbin Residence Hall around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Assault at Bioscience and Technology Business Center
A subject threatened the victim and grabbed her throat around 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Bioscience and Technology Business Center, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was cleared by arrest.