Last week, nine crimes were reported on the University of Kansas Lawrence campus, according to records from the KU Public Safety Office.
Property damage in Templin Hall
An unknown person damaged and removed the faceplate from an emergency exit sign in Templin Residence Hall around 8 a.m. on Nov. 22, resulting in a loss of $100, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Car break-in near GSP Hall
An unknown individual broke into the victim's vehicle and stole items from lot 111, near Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall, around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, resulting in a loss of $1,500, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Marijuana possession in Downs Hall
An individual was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a fire alarm in Downs Residence Hall around 5 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to records from KU PSO.
The individual was given a notice to appear.
Theft near Pearson Hall
Someone tried to steal a John Deere Gator around 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 near Joseph R. Pearson Hall, but was unsuccessful, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Car break-in near Spencer Library
Items were stolen out of a vehicle in lot 39, near the Spencer Research Library, around 4 p.m. on Nov. 18, resulting in a loss of $60, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Assault in Stouffer Apartments
A woman was arrested in the Stouffer Apartments around 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 after stabbing and kicking the victim's door, rendering the door unusable and causing $600 of damage, according to KU PSO records.
This case was closed by arrest.
Property damage in Ellsworth Hall
Someone removed an exit sign and damaged a thermostat in a dorm room in Ellsworth Residence Hall around 11 p.m. on Nov. 16, resulting in a loss of $180, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Trespassing in Memorial Stadium
An unknown person jumped the fence at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and broke the glass of a beer cooler around 9 a.m. on Nov. 16, resulting in $500 in damages, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A stolen 2017 Nissan Sentra was recovered from the 1100 block of Mississippi Street around 3 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to records from KU PSO.