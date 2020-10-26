Last week, four crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus, according to crime reports from the KU Public Safety Office.
Drug possession in Ellsworth Hall
An individual was found to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette in Ellsworth Hall around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was cleared by arrest.
Minor in possession of alcohol near Dole Human Development Center
Someone under the age of 21 was in possession of alcohol around 12 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Sunnyside Avenue, near the Dole Human Development Center, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was cleared by arrest.
Property damage in Wescoe Hall
An unknown suspect tried to gain entry into two different rooms in Wescoe Hall around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to records from KU PSO.
The individual was unsuccessful, but caused $375 in damages to multiple doors.
This case remains open.
Minor in possession at the DeBruce Center
An individual under the age of 21 was found to be in possession of alcohol around 10 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the DeBruce Center, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was closed by arrest.