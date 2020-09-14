Two crimes were reported in the last week on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus, including theft and minors in possession of alcohol.
Alcohol violation near the Oread
Two minors were found in possession of alcohol near the intersection of 11th and Indiana Street around 1 a.m. on Sept. 12, according to police records.
This case was closed by arrest.
Theft in Ellsworth Hall
An unknown suspect stole a bicycle from a bike rack near Ellsworth Hall on Sept. 9 around 4 p.m., resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.
This investigation is ongoing.