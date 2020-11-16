Last week, nine crimes were reported on the University of Kansas Lawrence campus, according to records from the KU Public Safety Office.
Fire in Downs Hall
A fire was reported in Downs Residence Hall around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13. Details of the incident were non-reportable, according to KU PSO records.
Property crime in Battenfeld Hall
An individual caused $150 in damage to a wall in Battenfeld Scholarship Hall around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Car break-in near Pearson Hall
An unknown suspect entered the victim's unlocked car and stole items around 8 a.m. on Nov. 12 in Lot 52, near Joseph R. Pearson Hall, resulting in a loss of $610, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Drug paraphernalia found in Stouffer Apartments
During a fire alarm investigation inside a dorm room in the Stouffer Apartments, marijuana paraphernalia was found in plain sight around 11 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was closed by arrest.
Fire near Murphy Hall
A fire was reported in Lot 52, near Murphy Hall, around 12 p.m. on Nov. 10. Details of the incident were non-reportable, according to KU PSO records.
Two car break-ins near Downs Hall
An unknown suspect entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and searched through compartments around 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Lot 113, near Downs Residence Hall, according to records from KU PSO.
In a separate report, an unknown suspect entered the victim's unlocked car and took items around 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the same parking lot, resulting in a loss of $145, according to records from KU PSO.
Both cases remains open.
Car break-in near Memorial Union
An unknown suspect entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and took the car registration papers around 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Mississippi parking garage near the Kansas Memorial Union, resulting in a loss of $1, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Car break-in near Daisy Hill
An unknown individual entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and took items around 12 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Lot 105, near Daisy Hill, resulting in a loss of $2,300, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.