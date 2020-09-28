Last week, seven crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus.
Two minors in possession of alcohol near the Oread
During a pedestrian check, a minor was found to be in possession of alcohol on the 1200 block of Oread Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to police records.
Another minor was found to be in possession of alcohol on Fambrough Drive near David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium around midnight on Sept. 26, according to police records.
Both cases were closed by arrest.
Minor in possession of alcohol near Sellards Scholarship Hall
During a pedestrian check, a minor was found to be in possession of alcohol near Sellards Scholarship Hall around midnight on Sept. 25, according to police records.
This case was cleared by arrest.
Graffiti on Marvin Hall
An unknown subject graffitied Marvin Hall around 10 p.m. on Sept. 22., causing $100 in damage, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Scam reported on Jayhawk Boulevard
An individual was scammed through gift cards around 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 on the 1400 block of Jayhawk Boulevard, resulting in a loss of $3,000, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Bike theft at Ellsworth Hall
An unknown suspect stole a bicycle and damaged a bike lock near Ellsworth Hall on around 9 a.m. Sept. 22., resulting in a loss of $520 and an estimated $5 in damage, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Graffiti near Wescoe
An unknown individual graffitied a concrete wall near Wescoe Hall around 8 a.m. on Sept. 21, causing $100 in damage, according to police records.
This case remains open.