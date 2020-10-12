Last week, eight crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus, according to reports from the KU Public Safety Office.
Property damaged in Wescoe Hall
Someone damaged a door in Wescoe Hall around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, causing $150 in damage, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Bike theft at Hashinger Hall
An individual cut the lock off someone's bike and stole it around around 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 near Hashinger Hall, causing $800 in losses and $10 in damage, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Breach of privacy in Ellsworth Hall
Someone gained unlawful access to the victim's Snapchat and began responding to individuals with pictures of the victim and themselves around noon on Oct. 7 in Ellsworth Hall, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Lindley Hall
An unknown subject stole a sign from Lindley Hall around 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, resulting in a loss of $230, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Theft in the Robinson Center
Someone stole a sign from the Robinson Center around 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, resulting in a loss of $430, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Haworth Hall
An unknown suspect took KU Facilities tools from Haworth Hall around 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, resulting in a loss of $295, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Oswald Hall
An individual took two peepholes from two dorm room doors around 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Oswald Hall, resulting in a loss of $16, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Downs Hall
An unknown suspect stole a pair of shoes around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 from Downs Residence Hall, resulting in a loss of $220, according to KU PSO records.
This case remains open.