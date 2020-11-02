Last week, five crimes were reported on the University of Kansas' Lawrence campus, according to records from the KU Public Safety Office.
Drug possession near Gertrude Sellards Pearson Hall
An individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia around 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 in lot 111, near Gertrude Sellards Pearson Hall, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was closed by arrest.
Minor in possession of alcohol near O'Leary Hall
During a pedestrian check, a person under the age of 21 was found to be in possession of alcohol around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31 near the 1300 block of West Campus Road, according to records from KU PSO.
This case was closed by arrest.
Trespassing at Memorial Stadium
An individual was found trespassing at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium around 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to records from KU PSO.
The individual was given a notice to appear.
Two bikes stolen from Lewis Hall
An unknown suspect cut a lock and stole a bicycle from a bike rack at Lewis Hall around noon on Oct. 29, resulting in $100 in losses and $10 in damages, according to records from KU PSO.
In a separate report, an unknown suspect cut a lock and stole a bicycle from a bike rack at Lewis Hall around 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, resulting in $1,500 in losses and $10 in damages, according to records from KU PSO.
Both cases remain open.