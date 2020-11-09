Last week, six crimes were reported on the University of Kansas Lawrence Campus, according to records from the KU Public Safety Office.
Trespassing in Memorial Stadium
Two individuals were found illegally trespassing in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium around 12 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to records from KU PSO.
Both individuals were given a notice to appear.
Bike theft at Battenfeld Hall
An unknown individual cut the lock on the victim's bike and stole the bike from outside Battenfeld Scholarship Hall around 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, resulting in $500 in loses and $20 in damage, according to records from KU PSO.
The case remains open.
Breaking and entering near Downs Hall
An unknown suspect broke into a car in Lot 113, near Downs Residence Hall, and stole $200 in cash from the vehicle around 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to records from KU PSO.
The case remains open.
Theft at Ellsworth Hall
Someone stole $300 worth of clothes from the victim at Ellsworth Residence Hall around 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to records from KU PSO.
This case remains open.
Destruction of property near KU Warehouse
An unknown suspect smashed the screen of a digital time clock on the 1800 block of Westbrooke Drive, near the KU Warehouse, around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, resulting in $500 in damage, according to records from KU PSO.
The case remains open.
Theft at Capitol Federal Hall
Someone stole the victim's wallet from Capitol Federal Hall around 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, resulting in a loss of $40, according to records from KU PSO.
The case remains open.