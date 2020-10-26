Over the weekend, the University of Kansas Black Student Coalition, Haskell Indian Nations University and the KU Black Student Union organized a protest to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.
Demonstrators wrote messages of support in chalk outside on the sidewalk in front of Wescoe Hall — “BLM Today, Tomorrow and Forever” and “Indigenous Liberation Matters,” among others. Members also wrote the names of Black people who were killed by police officers in the U.S. and the names of the missing and murdered Indigenous women in the U.S. and Canada.
Niya McAdoo, co-founder of KU Black Student Coalition, believes Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by Louisville police officers in March, revealed the social injustice the Black and Indigenous community faces in the U.S., which inspired McAdoo to organize the Chalk 4 Justice protest.
“Being able to have these conversations of police brutality, police reform and justice for the Black community means we also need to include the Indigenous community,” McAdoo said. “Black lives are being taken, other lives are being taken, but we need everybody to know that we are here, and we’re standing with each other no matter what.”
The protest was against police brutality toward the Black community, including the murders of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and a part of an overall mission to eradicate white supremacy and systematic racism in the U.S.
The protest also centered on the 5,712 missing and murdered Native American women as of 2016, according to Native Women Wilderness. The murder rate for Indigenous women is ten times higher than other ethnicities.
KU senior Keir Rudolph, from Moreno Valley, California, joined the protest and said that Black Lives Matter movement and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women are no longer issues that can be ignored, and it’s important for students to speak out.
“It’s a perfect way to kickstart a revolution,” Rudolph said. “People believe we’re attributing [social injustice] to Trump, but it’s actually an American problem.”