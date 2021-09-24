Wescoe Hall has a new addition to its roof, according to a news release from the University of Kansas. Pictures of the freshly added wordmark, measuring 80 feet across, were unveiled on KU’s social media accounts Wednesday.
According to KU, when Mark Reiske, KU’s director for facilities, found out that CentiMark, the company who was hired to do roof repair work on Wescoe Hall, had experience with rooftop logos, Reiske wanted to find some roof to put KU’s wordmark onto.
“There are not many places where you can install this large of a graphic,” Reiske said.
The wordmark, which was constructed at no cost to KU, was made out of “square sheets of a thermal plastic material” and heat-welded to the roof, according to KU.