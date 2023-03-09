Since the start of bus service at the University of Kansas, Student Senate has been the program’s primary source of funding.
However, with decreases to the allocated student fee budget for transportation services, many wondered why transportation funding was allocated under the Student Senate budget and not the University budget.
“The buses were originally a Student Senate project,” said Student Body President Sadie Williams. “We have had a robust transit system long before it was considered a basic need on college campuses.”
With the transit budget under the Student Senate allocated budget, Senate has had the ability to implement changes aligned with the feedback heard from the students.
Camden Baxter, Student Senate's financial council chair, said by having transit a part of the student fee, it helps give students voice on how their fee money is spent.
“Student fees are the only way we have to make sure that these services exist, but importantly, the voice of the students is listened to and ultimately heard,” Baxter said.
As operational costs continue to increase, increasing the student fee allocated to transit has been the only option to keep the buses running, according to Student Senate.
“That money has to come from somewhere, and if it didn’t come from students, it would have to come to tuition,” Baxter said. “We’re certainly aware of the costs that we’re imposing on students. The pie has to grow. You can’t change the way that the pie slices and maintain the services the students need.”
Margretta de Vries, the University's transit commission secretary, said transit doesn’t anticipate the source of its funding changing soon.
“Students directly influence and oversee the funding and operation of the bus routes. At this time, it is the University’s intention to keep students in control of this student initiated program,” de Vries said.
When asked about the possibility of the budget being placed within the greater University budget, Williams said the change would have to be proposed to the Kansas Board of Regents.
“Student Senate unfortunately only has control over the student fee, but we still advocate strongly for this nonetheless,” Williams said.