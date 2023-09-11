As students walked to their classes during the first week of the semester, they were welcomed by record-breaking heat. In Lawrence and many other parts of the country, people experienced sweltering days, leading to health concerns among students.
A combination of humidity, climate change, and the El Niño effect are mostly to blame.
Air temperatures in Lawrence ranged from 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the heat index rose above 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat index is the temperature the human body feels when combining humidity and air temperature. On Aug. 20, the heat index was 134 degrees Fahrenheit, which the National Weather Service calls extremely dangerous.
Associate professor David Rahn from the department of geography and atmospheric science at the University of Kansas said that being out in the extreme heat can take a big toll on students’ health.
“The increased heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Rahn said.
The extreme humidity experienced on campus was due to a high pressure system over Kansas and a higher dew point (the measure of the amount of water in the air) than other locations in the Midwest. This combination resulted in an extremely high heat index.
In addition to increasing humidity, our planet’s oceans are becoming warmer. Atmospheric scientist Marybeth Arcodia from Colorado State University in Fort Collins said that hotter seas are a large factor in increasing temperatures.
According to Arcodia, the ocean absorbs 93% of heat related to global warming, and as the oceans continue to warm up, they are not able to absorb as much heat from the atmosphere anymore. As a result, the heat raises the temperature of the planet.
The elevation in oceanic temperature is exacerbated by a naturally occurring climate pattern called El Niño. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), El Niño weakens trade winds (normal east-to-west winds that flow near the equator). As a result, warm water is pushed back eastward, toward the Americas. This phenomenon leads to hot and dry conditions in places such as the central United States, including Kansas.
El Niño is still in its infancy and hasn’t fully started to impact the planet yet; however, it is still true that El Niño is worsening the effects of climate change. The El Niño phenomenon will continue to strengthen into the winter months and make 2023 unusually warm.
These heat waves in Lawrence and across the world are not the last we are going to see. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the frequency of heat waves is increasing. In the 1960s, there was an average of two heat waves per year, but in the 2010s and the 2020s, it has increased to six per year. Additionally, the average heat wave season has lengthened by about 49 days over the past 60 years.
Last week, students were able to enjoy much more normal temperatures of summer, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. This week, temperatures will drop to the 70s, preparing students for the cooler fall weather to come.