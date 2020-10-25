With the first snow of the season expected overnight, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that includes the Lawrence area from 4 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Precipitation is expected to begin Sunday night with a drizzle that could last until 4 a.m., when it's expected to transition to snow. The National Weather Service forecasted less than a half inch of snow accumulation over night.
Winter Weather Outlook: Drizzle will change to snow Tonight and last through Monday. Expect 1 to 2 inches of snowfall with some isolated 3 to 4 inch amounts. #kswx pic.twitter.com/bIDFTosOyd— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) October 25, 2020
Snow and possibly freezing rain will continue into Monday, with accumulation of one to three inches before 5 p.m. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.
Road conditions could be slippery Monday morning. The National Weather Service recommended slowing down and using extra caution when traveling.
Dropping temperatures will result in a hard freeze overnight, and the weather service advised anyone with cold sensitive plants to take precautions. In Lawrence, morning temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.
Totals: Total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible.Total ice accumulations: A glaze of ice is anticipated.Please, plan ahead and drive safe. 10/25 @ 0515PM. EM6 https://t.co/MhPMSI5tRw— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) October 25, 2020
Monday night, there is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle overnight. There is also a chance of snow before 3 p.m. Tuesday.