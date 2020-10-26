The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory impacting the Lawrence area until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and freezing rain are expected to continue tonight and into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service forecasted.
Another round of wintry weather tonight and tomorrow morning. Should transition to rain by Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/rUb5E5b25l— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) October 26, 2020
Light snow is expected to transition to a wintry mix after 5 p.m. Monday. The wintry mix will continue into Tuesday morning and will transition to rain Tuesday afternoon.
One to three inches of snow could accumulate Monday evening, with little to no accumulation overnight. Freezing drizzle could result in an ice glaze on Tuesday morning.
Slick road conditions could impact travel on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter weather advisory went into effect Monday morning and was originally set to expire at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Winter Wx Advisory has been extended through 7am Tues. Use extra caution when traveling, especially on elevated surfaces. Also, be sure pets have a warm/dry space. 10/26 @ 5:40pm https://t.co/CAWUIAhCfQ— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) October 26, 2020
Douglas County Emergency Management recommended that people use extra caution when driving and ensure that pets have a warm and dry space.