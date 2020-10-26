winter weather advisory

Lawrence residents can expect more of a wintry mix overnight on Monday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

 Photo via the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory impacting the Lawrence area until 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

Snow and freezing rain are expected to continue tonight and into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service forecasted

Light snow is expected to transition to a wintry mix after 5 p.m. Monday. The wintry mix will continue into Tuesday morning and will transition to rain Tuesday afternoon. 

One to three inches of snow could accumulate Monday evening, with little to no accumulation overnight. Freezing drizzle could result in an ice glaze on Tuesday morning. 

Slick road conditions could impact travel on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

The winter weather advisory went into effect Monday morning and was originally set to expire at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Douglas County Emergency Management recommended that people use extra caution when driving and ensure that pets have a warm and dry space. 

