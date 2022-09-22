AbilityKU, a new campus organization, strives to build a community for people with disabilities and fix the lack of accessibility accommodations on campus.
AbilityKU is a disability rights group that began last May. The organization focuses on providing disabled students with a community, educating students and faculty on disabilities, and advocating for change towards accessible accommodation needs on campus.
Autumn Bertels, founder and president of AbilityKU, started the organization after experiencing disability discrimination from some of her professors when she was hospitalized last spring.
“I actually had to withdraw from my classes for the spring semester because I was hospitalized,” Bertels said. “Two professors refused to have online accommodations until I could be back.”
AbilityKU is planning to speak with the University about requiring faculty to have more training on how to treat disabled folks, given that this issue of discrimination from professors is something most disabled students endure, Bertels said.
“It’s not always the professor’s fault, it’s that they are not having the proper training for these sort of things,” Bertels said.
AbilityKU is also focused on fixing the accessibility issues students face when traveling to and from classes. Grooves and cracks in sidewalks and ramps make it difficult and dangerous for wheelchair users to get around campus.
Bertels said that the ramps around campus aren’t maintained very well. As an example, she said, the ramp at Snow Hall has grooves that can cause a wheelchair to flip if a wheelchair user goes down it at a normal pace.
Accessible KU is responsible for fixing those issues, but students haven’t seen much action, she said.
“I shouldn’t have to be bringing this up to Accessible KU because it is just a maintenance issue that should be getting done, but I am going to have to,” Bertels said.
Jeff Chasen, Assistant Vice Provost for Employee Growth, Development, Accessibility and Inclusion at KU, contacted the folks responsible for repairing the issues.
"They indicated that they were not aware of these particular concerns before now," Chasen said. "They have generated a service request with an urgent priority to investigate and address the situation as quickly as possible."
While AbilityKU is trying to help fix the accessibility issues throughout campus, the group also wants disabled students to be heard and feel safe.
“We are a community for disabled people and that’s what we’re here for,” Bertels said. “If they have issues that aren’t being accommodated, they can come to me and I will do whatever I can to help.”
AbilityKU is welcoming to all students throughout campus, including students who do not have any disabilities.
“We have several people in the organization that aren’t [disabled],” Bertels said. “We welcome people that aren’t disabled as long as they respect what we are trying to do.”
The organization has over 40 students involved and plans to have its second meeting for the fall semester next Saturday online. AbilityKU does not have any planned events aside from meetings for the fall semester, but is hoping to plan some soon.
To join or contact AbilityKU, log in with your KU email at Rock Chalk Central.