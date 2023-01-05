Since the pandemic began in 2020, electricity prices have shot up nearly 16%, according to data available from the Energy Information Administration. Prices have started to fall since June, yet college students are still struggling to make ends meet.
There are some students at the University of Kansas who don’t pay for their utilities separately because they are included in the price for on-campus apartments and dorms, where most freshmen live. However, many students live off-campus in houses or other apartment complexes which often require tenants to pay for their monthly utilities on top of rent.
Tyler Billings, a Colorado Springs junior majoring in accounting, is in his fourth year at KU and has lived on and off campus.
“I guess you could say I got unlucky with the years where I didn’t have to worry about utilities versus the years where I have,” Billings said in a recent interview. “Utility prices were probably a lot my first two years.”
Overland Park sophomore Makayla Meadows, also an accounting major, knows the difficulty that comes with paying utilities on top of rent each month. Unlike most students, Meadows spent her freshman year living in an off-campus apartment.
“Yeah, I do wish I had lived on Daisy Hill. I could have saved up some more money,” Meadows said, laughing while recounting how much she spends on utilities. “I already knew people who went here, so I thought I could save money not living on campus.” On average, she and each of her roommates spend between $115 to $140 on utilities individually. Those numbers include energy, gas, internet and water.
Both students are finding ways to afford the rising utility costs. Billings said that he works back in Colorado during breaks to make enough.
“When I’m home in Colorado for summer and winter break, I work and can usually make enough money, and I don’t have to work at school,” Billings said. “I really can’t afford to do that now. It sucks, but it is what it is.”
Meadows was much blunter about how she’s covering the new costs.
“I’ve worked at a couple of different places since I got to KU, but I’ve had to quit when the job didn’t fit my schedule,” Meadows said in a recent interview. “I’ll be honest; my parents have helped me out with money when I need it.”
They’ve both had to change the way they live their lives while at school.
“I’ve had to pick up some work here and there,” Billings said, “but it’s nothing more than helping my landlord with odd jobs when he asks.”
“DoorDash and GrubHub, both are ways I make money,” Meadows said. “I don’t make too much money, but still enough to help with going out on the weekend, and it helps show my parents that I’m at least trying to make money.”
Billings knows he and his friends are just some of the ones struggling with their monthly utility payments.
“It’s not an easy time to be in college, but I’m just pushing through knowing that I’m lucky enough to be able to afford living in Lawrence,” Billings said.
Black Hills Energy, headquartered out of Rapid City, South Dakota, is the top natural gas supplier in Lawrence and for apartment dwellings in town.
“Black Hills Energy has not noticed an irregularity in payments coming from cities with a college or university,” Company spokeswoman Mary Bryer said in a recent interview. “We encourage people to look into our payment assist program if they are struggling with monthly costs.”