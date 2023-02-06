KU transit can no longer artificially flatten transportation fees and maintain current levels of bus circulations.
According to KU Transit Commission Secretary Margretta de Vries, the service’s accumulated budget surplus, which allowed it to maintain a roughly $50 fee for a decade regardless of inflation, is gone. Without a budget increase in this week’s Student Senate fee review session, de Vries said KU Transit will further cut bus circulation and routes.
“There’s no other way to pay for it,” de Vries said.
In past years, the Fee Oversight Committee has had organizations draw on their own leftover funds to supplement operation costs for political convenience, thus indebting future students. Camden Baxter, Fee Oversight Committee chair, said.
“I am ashamed of the situation we forced a lot of students into. I don’t think that should be happening,” Baxter said. “We essentially requested transportation to use its excess money in an unsustainable way. So that problem has finally reared its head, and there’s no solution that we can just point to.”
Baxter described 2022’s budget cut as 'a disaster,' with a perfect storm of high inflation, the largest freshman class since 2009, and a flat student fee ceiling imposed by the Kansas Board of Regents, straining bus operations. Baxter said his priority as chair is to restore the level of transportation service far above what it was this year.
“No one wants to raise student fees. But we have a two-year period of a 16 percent increase in costs from inflation, so there has to be a given increase in the student fees,” Baxter said.
Student Body President Sadie Williams said future fee review sessions would focus on budgeting campus services without factoring in a surplus cushion. Williams said fiscal year entities in public institutions should not have savings, and the transition in budgeting expectations will lead to organizations requesting more accurate operational funding than in the past.
Both Williams and Baxter said they anticipate a three percent increase in student fees, or $14 per student.
“What we’ve seen in the past three years, with these flat rates, is more of an exception in the history of higher education than the rule,” Williams said. “I think this three percent [raise] that we're working with, or two percent, even having a one percent increase is something that students can very readily work towards and work within those bounds.”
Baxter said he recognizes not everyone on the committee shares his view that transit is the linchpin of campus.
“I view transit as a prerequisite to social justice,” Baxter said. “It doesn't matter what your social justice goals are if students of color cannot get to class because the buses are not running well. I would be shocked if the committee approved an increase in fees to regenerate previous years' worth of service.”
“I never go into fee review expecting more than zero,” de Vries said. “My realistic expectation is that we get nothing. Like, they're going to stay flat.”
De Vries said she encourages students to voice their opinions on the bus routes as the Fee Oversight Committee considers ridership and student feedback when reviewing the budget.
KU Transit will present to the Fee Oversight Committee on Feb. 9 from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pine Room of the Kansas Union.