Douglas County health officials are asking residents to complete a survey about whether they would be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
They survey aims to understand how willing Lawrence community members would be to receive an FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine, and the community's perceptions, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health officials said in a news release Oct. 21.
The survey is now available online and will close Nov. 4.
“As development for a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing and information is changing rapidly, we want to hear from everyone in our community about what would influence their decisions on whether to take the vaccine once it’s available,” Alex Kimball Williams, health equity planner with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, said in the release.
The survey is available online in English, Spanish and Chinese. Paper copies are also available at City Hall, the Lawrence Public Library, Lawrence Workforce Center and the Peaslee Technical Center.
The survey will "measure the willingness and hesitance" of individuals to be vaccinated, decision-making factors and preferences around vaccination sites in the community, according to the release.
Information shared in the survey is confidential, and will only be used help local health officials plan how to distribute the vaccine once it's available, according to the news release.
“These voices and responses will help us as we plan for the best way to distribute the future vaccine and make it accessible to everyone in our community once it becomes available," Kimball Williams said.