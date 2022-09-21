Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia, accepted the Dole Leadership Prize on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the 20th programming year of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics.
Santos is one of four generations that have attended the University of Kansas in his family. Santos said his older brother was looking for a university to study journalism and was recommended to attend by a family friend. It was Santos' brother who influenced him to come to Lawrence.
“He wrote to me, he said, when I started looking for universities, ‘don't look, come to Kansas, you will fall in love’. And that happened,” said Santos during the Q&A session.
In an interview with the Kansan, Santos said some of his favorite memories at the University are playing poker at his fraternity, Delta Upsilon, and attending concerts that were hosted.
“Learning how to play poker has helped me in life tremendously,” Santos said. “You have two former presidents of the United States, Roosevelt and Truman, that in their biographies explain why they play poker. They said that poker is very similar in life - you need to know the rules of the game, you need to have luck, you need to calibrate rivals [and] you need to know how to take calculated risks.”
Santos’ received his undergraduate degrees in business and economics in 1973. Since then he has visited the University three times. The first time Santos visited was in 2012 to accept the KU College of Liberal Arts & Sciences' Distinguished Alumni Award. Santos served two terms as president from 2010 to 2018. This marked the first time a sitting head of state visited the institute.
The late Senator Bob Dole had suggested that Santos receive the prize because of Santos’ success of attaining peace in Columbia.
“When I received the letter that Senator Dole himself had suggested my name, I feel extremely honored. I have great admiration for Senator Dole. I met him many years ago, in the late 80s, early 90s,” Santos said.
Audrey Coleman, director of the institute, led the Q&A session with Santos, which covered a myriad of topics focusing on Santos' adult life. Many of the questions focused on Santos’ ability to create peace in his country. In 2016, Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.
“This was a very long process. And peace doesn't grow on trees. Peace, you have to construct it,” Santos said. “And there are many enemies of peace. And I had the opportunity of being a leader.”
With the money received from the Nobel Peace Prize, Santos created the Fundación Compaz. Santos selected this foundation to receive the $25,000 charitable award that accompanies the Dole Leadership Prize.
“What we do there, basically, is to build peace in the grassroots,” Santos said. “Identifying leaders from these regions that have been abandoned by the state for the last 50-60 years. Bring them to come to the best university in Colombia. Teach them the tools and then send them back to teach.”
Andrew Snow, a student at Johnson County Community College, attended the presentation. Snow said he wanted to hear more about political agendas during the session.
“The applications of the talk, I thought, were very fruitful,” Snow said. “There was a great deal of underlying meaning and a lot of the communications that I thought was very universal and principles that we could definitely apply to things like sustainability, economics, culture, social in those regards.”
Coleman said one thing she wants audience members to take away from the Q&A session is to learn from the peaceful choices Santos has made.
“The conflict that he was dealing with, and that he resolved, was a violent conflict that lasted for five decades,” Coleman said. “And if he can, you know, bring about a peace process with a peaceful resolution, there's no problems that we can't solve as people. And I think that's a hugely important message for us today, especially during this election season.”
A schedule of The Dole Institute's events can be found on its webpage. Events will be held the remainder of the semester. Maria Fisher, The Dole Institute Development and Outreach Coordinator, said one event will take place to celebrate Constitution Day at the KU football game on Saturday.
“This is a cool part of Constitution Day. On the football game on the 24th, beforehand, the chancellor will lead everyone in attendance in reciting the constitution,” Fisher said.
The live stream recording of the Q&A session with Santos is on The Dole Institute of Politics YouTube page.